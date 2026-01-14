Telycam to Showcase New Mix One Video Switcher at ISE 2026

SHENZHEN, China—Telycam today revealed its Mix One, an all-in-one video production switcher designed to expand its PTZ ecosystem, and that it will show the new production solution at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 3-6.

Built for PTZ-centric workflows, Mix One combines an encoder, decoder, monitor, video switcher and PTZ controller within a single compact unit, giving creators a powerful, intuitive tool for live streaming, podcasting and professional content production, Telycam said.

Built on industry standards and modern AV-over-IP architecture, Mix One offers an elegant, scalable alternative to traditional hardware-heavy production setups, Telycam said. With native support for NDI HX, SRT, RTMP and RTSP, users can work with low-latency IP video directly over the network without external converters or capture cards.

IP video routing, remote camera control and automatic device discovery make scaling simple. Expanding or redeploying a system is as easy as connecting new devices to the same network.

Mix One supports up to six video sources in virtually any combination of IP and physical inputs. Users can operate fully in IP or seamlessly mix IP streams with two HDMI inputs (up to 4K at 60 frames per second) and one USB-C input (up to 1080p60). Mix One also supports NDI HX, SRT, RTMP and RTSP for video output as well as input, Telycam said.

Mix One features one stereo line in and one XLR analog audio input with flexible gain, level and routing controls.

An 8.8-inch LCD touch screen provides real-time input preview, audio control, graphics creation and system configuration. For remote operation, the built-in, browser-based web user interface enables fast setup and control from anywhere on the network.

For live production, users can seamlessly switch between program (PGM) and preview (PVW), set up picture-in-picture layouts and apply a variety of transition effects in real time. The built-in graphics library offers ready-to-use templates. All graphic layers are configurable and can be saved as presets or grouped together.

Mix One supports local recording up to UHD resolution to external USB flash drives, HDDs and SD cards. A dual-NIC design separates the local, dedicated production network from the user's general network.

Designed specifically for PTZ users, Mix One communicates directly with PTZ cameras via VISCA, VISCA over IP, NDI and serial protocols for smooth, responsive control. A hall-effect joystick delivers precise, smooth camera movement for live operation. Image parameters such as exposure, color, white balance and detail can be adjusted directly from the switcher interface.

Mix One is expected to ship in April. Telycam cameras are distributed in the U.S and Canada by Mobile Video Devices (MVD).

See Telycam at ISE 2026 in booth 4K860.

More information is available on the company’s website.