Roku Unveils `Roklue’ Interactive Content Discovery Feature

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced plans to launch “Roklue,” a new on-platform game designed to immerse users in major culture events of the moment, such as the awards season, and help them discover new entertainment.

Accessible via the Roku Home Screen, each “Roklue” experience tests players on the movies and TV shows that everyone is talking about, as well as the beloved favorites they want to watch again and again. Through this creative interactive experience, Roku users will be able to discover titles in an engaging, unique, and seamless way, with all of Roku’s content at their fingertips.

The inaugural experience, “Roklue: Awards Season,” will be available on March 7 and features clues inspired by Hollywood’s biggest award show moments and celebrated films. Anyone can join the fun by clicking in from the Home Screen, with no downloads or complex setup required. “Roklue” will evolve throughout the year with editions tied to other major cultural moments.

“At Roku, we’re creating experiences you can’t get anywhere else — streaming that is interactive, fun, and powered by the full breadth of content on the platform,” said Lisa Holme, head of content, Roku Media.“Roklue will connect streamers to shows and movies in a way that makes discovery feel less like work and more like play.”

The launch of Roklue underscores Roku’s continued investment in engagement-driven experiences, building on the momentum of the recently introduced “Live from Roku City,” an initiative that transforms the iconic screensaver into a dynamic stage for original programming. Past iterations include Demi Lovato’s headline performance and a celebration of “Wicked: For Good” launched earlier this year.

“Roklue: Awards Season” is produced by B17 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, and Chris Lesinski serve as executive producers. Chris Lesinski serves as showrunner.