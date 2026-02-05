Telemundo Puerto Rico Launches In Mainland U.S.

MIRAMAR, Fla.—NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group has announced that its Telemundo Puerto Rico is now available in the U.S. on The Roku Channel, with distribution on additional streaming services and connected TV platforms expected to be announced soon.

The free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel features Telemundo Puerto Rico / WKAQ’s original entertainment and news programming.

“WKAQ has a tremendous legacy serving the residents of Puerto Rico with content that celebrates and connects their communities, so we are very pleased to extend their reach to those with Puerto Rican heritage and other Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S.,” said Valari Staab, chairman, NBCU Local. “This channel showcases the great work of our talented local production teams and dedicated journalists in San Juan.”

The new 24/7 Spanish-language streaming channel features the entire lineup of original entertainment and news content produced by WKAQ, the Telemundo-owned station based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The streaming channel provides simulcast and encore presentations of WKAQ’s 80-plus hours of weekly variety, talk, comedy, lifestyle and family shows, as well as award-winning investigative series and news programs.

“WKAQ’s iconic content has connected, informed and entertained the Puerto Rican community for generations, making it an indelible part of the island’s culture and history,” said José Cancela, president, Telemundo Station Group. “The launch of this free streaming channel now allows Telemundo Puerto Rico’s robust, entertainment-centric lineup and storied journalism to engage audiences in new ways and in new places across the U.S.”

WKAQ, part of Telemundo Station Group, has delivered local news and entertainment programming throughout Puerto Rico since 1954, when it became the first local TV station to launch on the island.

“We are incredibly proud to bring WKAQ’s beloved programming to audiences across the mainland U.S., creating a powerful bridge between the island and viewers on the mainland,” said Migdalia Figueroa, president and GM of WKAQ / Telemundo Puerto Rico. “This free streaming channel serves old and new audiences with the experiences, stories and voices that define Puerto Rico and matter to Puerto Ricans.”

Telemundo Station Group also operates four 24/7 free regional news streaming channels, which feature programming produced by Telemundo-owned stations. Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas are available nationwide on leading streaming and connected TV platforms, and via Telemundo-owned stations’ sites and apps.

NBCU Local’s streaming portfolio, which first launched in January 2022, now includes 17 channels. The 11 NBC-owned stations’ streaming channels provide 24/7 access to locally produced news, lifestyle and original content across the stations’ digital platforms and top streaming and connected TV platforms. In addition, NBC LX Home streams LXTV Productions’ award-winning lifestyle entertainment titles and other programs.