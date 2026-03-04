Net Insight Nimbra Edge, Nimbra 400 Receive YouTube Live Encoder Verification

STOCKHOLM, Sweden—YouTube Live has added the Net Insight Nimbra Edge and Nimbra 400 series to its list of verified encoders.

Inclusion on the list confirms that YouTube has evaluated the Net Insight encoding solutions for live encoder compatibility and operational performance, giving broadcasters and content owners an additional layer of confidence when scaling live distribution to YouTube.

“Broadcasters want the freedom to distribute to every relevant platform without adding fragility to their live operations,” said Net Insight CEO Andreas Eriksson. “Being listed as a YouTube Live verified encoder is a practical proof point, we’ve collaborated closely on the required testing, demonstrating that our solutions are built to run stable, observable live delivery workflows at scale.”

YouTube publishes a list of verified software and hardware encoders to help organizations select solutions that meet its live ingest expectations. Nimbra Edge is listed under software encoders, and Nimbra 400 is listed under hardware encoders.

Broadcasters can stream to YouTube using non-verified encoders. However, verification indicates the encoder has passed detailed testing designed to reduce risk in live operations, including ingest compatibility, sustained stability and robust behavior during fault conditions. For YouTube workflows where SRT ingest is enabled, verification also supports more predictable reliable delivery behavior over SRT.

Audience and monetization strategies increasingly require publishers to diversify outputs across platforms while maintaining operational control. In practice, many teams start with YouTube for pop-up events, experimentation and incremental feeds—then expand into broader, always-on distribution and “YouTube first” approaches as usage grows.

With Nimbra Edge and Nimbra 400 now verified, organizations can adopt YouTube as an endpoint with greater confidence, while keeping workflows consistent across managed IP, internet and cloud environments.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"YouTube's verification program is designed to give content owners confidence that the technology they choose will perform consistently when delivering live streams to YouTube,” said Callum Hewett, Live Solutions consultant at YouTube. “It’s been great working closely with the Net Insight team; their Nimbra Edge and Nimbra 400 have successfully completed our rigorous testing for SRT and RTMP ingest, demonstrating stable and reliable ingestion.”