Telemundo Promises its FIFA World Cup Coverage ‘Will Be the Most Ambitious Ever in Broadcast Television’

MIAMI—With 100 days to go until the kickoff of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 11, 2026, Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the tournament in the U.S., says its coverage of the world’s largest sporting event, “will be the most ambitious World Cup presentation ever in broadcast television, regardless of language,” according to Joaquin Duro, executive vice president of Sports and Head of Streaming for Telemundo

Telemundo will have a fully live on-site presence at all 104 matches at stadiums across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, coupled with dedicated daily shows and what it terms "an unprecedented" streaming and digital footprint. The network celebrated the key milestone with the release of its official World Cup song “Somos Más” and the launch of a new phase of its marketing campaign on the road to the World Cup.

“With over 700 hours of coverage, including over 90 games on our broadcast network and extensive sports content across our daily shows, FAST channel and app, we are delivering the most comprehensive Spanish-language World Cup experience ever produced in America,” Duro added.

Of those 700 hours of coverage, 104 of the matches during the World Cup, June 11 to July 19, 2026 will be broadcast live, with 92 airing free over-the-air on Telemundo and 12 on Universo. Every match will stream live on Peacock (Premium and Premium Plus subscribers) and the Telemundo App.

Coverage across all screens will prioritize key moments, including all U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico National Team matches, the Opening Match, July 4 programming from the New York/New Jersey host cities, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, with extended pre- and postgame coverage delivering deeper storytelling, analysis and cultural context—especially surrounding the championship match, according to the network.

Telemundo Center, the company’s state-of-the-art headquarters in Miami, will serve as the heartbeat of the network’s production operation, complementing its presence across host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Studio programming will feature live analysis, debate, pregame, halftime and postgame shows, and original content dedicated entirely to the tournament.

Comprehensive shoulder programming will surround every stage of the tournament across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes Ahora, and Telemundo Deportes’ digital and social platforms.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sports fans can also watch the Telemundo Deportes Ahora FAST Channel on Peacock, Xumo, Roku, Prime Video, TCL, Google TV, Comcast, the NBC News FAST hub, and Telemundo.com, with more to come, the network said.

Coverage will also be available on @TelemundoDeportes social accounts like TikTok , YouTube , X and more.

Telemundo has also unveiled the next stage of its publicity campaign with “Y Tú, ¿Con Quién Lo Vas a Ver?,” debuting two promotional spots that spotlight the traditions, emotions and shared rituals of the event.