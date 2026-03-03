Study: 20% of Internet Users Now Watch Video Podcasts on Social Media

LONDON—A new study highlights the growing importance of video podcasts for both media companies and consumers with data showing that video podcasts are rapidly going mainstream. An Ampere Analysis survey finds that one in five internet users are now watching them on social platforms and that YouTube is the most popular platform.

Their rapid growth highlights the increasing strategic importance of video podcasts as platforms invest in cost-effective formats to drive engagement and compete for audiences, the researcher reported.

(Image credit: Ampere Analysis)

Daniel Monaghan, Senior Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, explained that “As platforms vie for time spent, lower-cost long formats become increasingly appealing. Video podcasts offer these by providing easy viewing akin to linear chat shows. Netflix’s recent deals with Spotify and Gary Lineker’s Goalhanger highlight the growing importance being placed on this format by major players, especially as they look to take on YouTube’s dominance.”

Key findings from the study include:

20% of Internet users globally watched video podcasts on social video platforms in the past month (Q3 2025).

YouTube is the go-to platform for video podcasts, with 11% of Internet users having watched one on its service in the past month. TikTok is proving popular for clips.

Those aged 18-34 are 24% more likely than average to have watched a podcast.

Audiences who watch video podcasts are also more engaged with the audio versions. 60% of podcast viewers also listen at least a few times a week, compared with 36% of Internet users on average.

Video podcasts are particularly popular in mobile-first markets such as Brazil, India, Indonesia and Malaysia, but 20% of Internet users in markets such as Spain, the US and Canada are now also engaging.

The data is from Ampere's Media Consumer survey, which runs biannually across 30 global markets and samples 56,000 Internet users aged 18 to 64 per wave.