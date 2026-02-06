Versant’s Free TV Networks Concludes New Multi-Platform Distribution Deals

ATLANTA—Free TV Networks (FTN) has announced new multi-platform distribution agreements spanning broadcast and streaming. The deals mark the company’s first major expansion since becoming part of Versant in Jan. 2026.

As part of the expansion, Free TV Networks has secured a broadcast distribution agreement with CBS to bring its over-the-air networks 365BLK and Outlaw to CBS’ Owned & Operated (O&O) station group. In addition, FTN is accelerating growth on streaming with new FAST distribution for Pam Grier’s Soul Flix on Sling Freestream.

Under the CBS agreement, Free TV Networks’ 365BLK and Outlaw over-the-air broadcast networks will launch across 16 of CBS’ O&O markets in high-visibility positions. The rollout expands 365BLK consumer availability to 92% of U.S. television households and extends Outlaw’s reach to more than 90%, reinforcing both brands as scaled destinations for viewers and advertisers.

The CBS O&O footprint strengthens FTN’s position as a owner of free broadcast networks and reflects the growing demand for high-quality, advertiser-supported programming with broad national reach.

On streaming, Pam Grier’s Soul Flix continues to build momentum following its launch in January 2025. With more than 13 million hours viewed, the acclaimed FAST channel broadens its footprint with new distribution on Sling Freestream, bringing Grier’s curated collection of film favorites to millions of additional homes nationwide.

“These agreements accelerate our growth plans and represent our first major expansion under Versant,” said Jonathan Katz, president of Free TV Networks. “Free TV Networks’ partnerships with CBS and Sling Freestream are strategic steps forward that amplify scale, broaden reach, and deliver meaningful value to our viewers and advertisers.”

“These agreements represent an early example of how we’re putting our strategy into action,” added David Pietrycha, chief revenue and business officer of Versant. “By expanding Free TV Networks’ distribution across both broadcast and FAST platforms, we’re diversifying our entertainment business, extending our reach to new audiences, and advancing a scalable, free, ad-supported model that complements our broader portfolio and supports our long-term growth strategy.”

Participating CBS O&O stations and markets for 365BLK are:

WCBS – New York

KCBS – Los Angeles

WBBM – Chicago

WPSG – Philadelphia

WUPA – Atlanta

KPIX – San Francisco

WWJ – Detroit

KDKA – Pittsburgh

WJZ – Baltimore

Participating CBS O&O stations and markets for Outlaw are: