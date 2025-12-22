Nielsen, Roku Expand Measurement Partnership

NEW YORK—Nielsen and Roku said they are expanding their strategic partnership with the audience measurement provider incorporating Roku data into its advanced campaign measurement and outcome solutions.

Streaming on Roku devices alone makes up more than 21% of all TV viewing, according to October 2025 Nielsen TV Ratings. With Roku’s viewing data, advertisers can get a more accurate perspective on what audiences are watching across services, Nielsen said.

As part of the expanded multi-year strategic partnership, Nielsen will continue using Roku’s large-scale TV data as input to its Big Data + Panel measurement for both linear and streaming ratings. This will help deliver more accurate performance results for advertisers running campaigns on Roku and across the broader TV landscape, it said.

“With our leadership in streaming measurement and this data from Roku, we are providing the most accurate view of what audiences are watching across all of TV. And at Nielsen, we continue to see a move towards ad-supported streaming services, with The Roku Channel a leader in the category,” said Nielsen general manager of audience measurement Ameneh Atai.

“This strategic partnership brings together Nielsen’s strength and expertise in streaming measurement with Roku’s category leadership positioning to provide a solution that addresses a timely industry need: granular insights and analytics that marketers need to grow their brand as well as drive results.”

The deal also gives Roku access to Nielsen’s Streaming Platform Ratings, which provides a comprehensive view of how audiences engage with both subscription and ad-supported services—insight that will be helpful as The Roku Channel, its free ad-supported streaming app grows.

“Our extended strategic partnership with Nielsen will help further our goal of a better TV advertising system, focused on interoperability and driving performance. Together, Roku and Nielsen will take streaming measurement to a new level, ensuring that advertisers and publishers have access to best-in-class measurement and insights,” said Sarah Harms, vice president of marketing and measurement at Roku.

