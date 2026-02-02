NBCUniversal and Roku Launch the NBC Winter Olympics Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.—NBCUniversal and Roku have announced the launch of the 2026 NBC Winter Olympics Experience, a dynamic destination delivering NBCUniversal’s comprehensive CTV coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22.

Launched on Feb. 2, the dedicated hub is designed to make finding and watching Olympic programming effortless for Roku viewers, with access to live events including the Opening Ceremony, highlights, clips, and more. For the first time, viewers can set reminders to receive mobile notifications when events begin.

“Following the tremendous fan reaction and embrace of our experience for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics experience, Roku is once again putting millions of viewers front and center for one of the biggest sports moments of the year, with everything from figure skating and hockey to curling in one immersive destination,” said Joe Franzetta, head of sports, Roku Media. “Roku’s continued collaboration with NBCUniversal will deliver the excitement of the Games straight to your living room, so you can catch every must‑see moment.”

With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in the same time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Winter Games will be similar to NBCUniversal’s massively consumed and critically acclaimed coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024, including:

The entire Olympics streaming live on Peacock

An enhanced Olympics primetime show, “Primetime in Milan,” featuring top events, stars, and stories

Comprehensive coverage across numerous cable and digital platforms

Return of “Gold Zone” and Multiview on Peacock

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina programming.

The Olympics destination will feature more than 2,500 hours of programming available to Roku users with a Peacock subscription. Fans on Roku can track their country’s progress with the interactive Medal Count presented by Delta and explore personalized viewing options for each live event. Roku is also bringing the spirit of the Olympic Village to Roku City, creating a playful winter escape that invites fans to step inside the magic of the Games.

Sponsors for the destination include American Honda (Honda and Acura), Carnival Cruise Line, Delta, Xfinity, and Visa.

The Opening Ceremony from San Siro Stadium in Milan will be presented on Friday, Feb. 6, live and in primetime on NBC and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

In addition, the NBC Winter Olympics Experience will be featured prominently on the Roku Home Screen and across multiple entry points on the platform, available exclusively in the U.S.