CES: Cineverse Unveils New Features for Cinesearch

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse has announced that it will be showcasing new features for its proprietary content search & discovery tool, Cinesearch at CES 2026 (January 6-9 in Las Vegas).

The improvements include CTV and voice capabilities that continue to make it easier for users to find movies and TV shows they want to watch.

Powered by Matchpoint, Cinesearch is AI-powered content search and discovery platform that is available to consumers (cinesearch.com) and now for commercial licensing to OEMs and streaming platforms ( cinesearch.com/business ).

At CES, Cinesearch will also debut a new, bold look reflecting the unique and innovative search capabilities of the product, reflecting its DNA of deep contextual and emotional understanding of media.

In the run-up to CES, Cineverse reported that it has made substantial efforts to expand Cinesearch's domain-specific dataset of enriched film and television metadata.

Unlike established foundational models like OpenAI or Google's Gemini, Cinesearch does not rely on data scraped from the internet, rather it leverages a proprietary dataset optimized for advanced AI search with an automated workflow that adds new metadata days after new films are released.

In addition to now supporting content spanning over 500 streaming services worldwide, the underlying dataset, cineCore, now has an expansive taxonomy of contextual metadata that spans the entire spectrum of human experience: emotions, feelings, moods and vibes. By referencing established psychological models, the extensive emotion-based metadata has now been structured into an expansive taxonomy that allows for a highly effective means of searching over 75,000 film and television series based on human emotion.

"Over the past year, we've made significant advances across our entire Matchpoint platform—strengthening the underlying technology, expanding its capabilities, and proving that thoughtful innovation can solve real industry pain points, but all this is just the beginning," said Tony Huidor, president of technology and chief product officer at Cineverse. "We remain deeply focused on building practical, scalable solutions that address the challenges facing the leading media companies, film & television distributors, and video streaming platforms alike. We plan to continue pushing the industry forward with technology that is both innovative and purpose-built for the entertainment industry."

New features include:

Cinesearch will be live on the VIDAA OS and available on any VIDAA supported Smart TV (Toshiba, Hisense, Loewe television models). Using a mobile companion app, this reference design will enable users to create an account and pair their account with the television using their voice or mobile input.

Cinesearch is also launching a new voice authentication feature which recognizes individual household members by their voice. This enables sub-accounts at the household level and allows switching seamlessly between child and adult accounts, allowing a family to search and store their individual preferences for a highly personalized and relevant search experience. The biometric voice authentication data resides on the local device enforcing user privacy by ensuring voice fingerprint are stored on device without transmitting to the cloud.

More information or to schedule a meeting with Cineverse at CES 2026, is available here.