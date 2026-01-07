ATSC 3.0 Home Gateways To Appear At CES 2026

LAS VEGAS—On the eve of CES 2026 here, Jan. 6-9, the ATSC 3.0 Security Authority (A3SA) has announced two compliant NextGen TV home gateways that will enable viewers to distribute and watch encrypted content delivered via ATSC 3.0 on multiple home screens while protecting broadcast content from piracy.

BitRouter, owner of ZapperBox, will display its hardware-based gateway with support for A3SA verification at CES 2026, while Atlanta Direct to Home (ADTH) is developing software that enables gateway functionality with its existing ATSC 3.0 receivers. The company plans to release the software update at an unspecified future date.

A3SA broadcast content security is designed to protect content owners, broadcasters and consumers against viruses, hacking, and theft, the authority said. “Sports leagues and owners of premium content generally require their content to be delivered with content security which is why over-the-air broadcasting needs content protection to remain competitive with secure streaming options. We are very pleased that electronics manufacturers continue to work to extend the availability of ATSC 3.0 secure content throughout the home in the form of set top boxes, digital video recorders and now home gateways, so that one receiver can provide NextGen TV signals to a variety of screens in the home,” said Joe St. Jean, managing director of A3SA.

“Both BitRouter and ADTH are working on unique solutions aimed at different price points and consumers, and both approaches can deliver content in a secure way that is seamless to viewers and yet also assure content producers that their valuable programming will be protected in a network environment.”

First announced at the 2025 NAB NY Show, the ZapperBox gateway approach is to send content from a main multi-tuner receiver with a single household antenna to client miniature receivers connected to other screens. With the ZapperBox solution, content can be viewed, recorded and then played back securely on the main ZapperBox and other miniature devices. Content can also be streamed live to all ZapperBox devices in the home from the main multi-tuner ZapperBox.

ADTH is testing a secure, Android-based home gateway solution that enables over-the-air ATSC 3.0 content received by an ADTH receiver to be discovered and viewed across a wide range of devices throughout the home, with support delivered to existing ADTH receivers through a software update. Using a software-driven architecture, a single receiver and antenna can be installed where reception is optimal, while protected content is securely streamed over the home network to Android TV devices, tablets, and smartphones.

The ADTH platform is designed to support additional consumer operating systems, with planned expansion to Roku, Samsung Tizen and LG webOS environments. The ADTH products also will be displayed at CES 2026.

Both the ZapperBox and ADTH will be shown in the ATSC booth near Starbucks in the Central Hall lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center.