Roku Launches NCAA March Madness Zone

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has launched its NCAA March Madness Zone, a new branded destination for fans following the tournament.

Created in close partnership with TNT Sports and CBS Sports, the zone offers a streamlined way to follow every live game, match highlights, and more.

Available throughout the four weeks of March Madness, the zone also allows fans to set game reminders for their must-see match-ups and check final scores with the new score‑strip row.

Article continues below

“March Madness is a time when sports fans everywhere stop what they’re doing and lock in for a tournament full of buzzer‑beaters, Cinderella runs, and bracket‑busting upsets,” said Joe Franzetta, head of sports, Roku Media. “The NCAA March Madness Zone makes it simple for fans to find every game, relive the highlights, and stay focused on their team’s evolving stories. We’re excited to partner with TNT Sports and CBS Sports to deliver a seamless viewing experience for millions of fans tuning in.”

The NCAA March Madness Zone offers comprehensive coverage of both the men’s and women’s tournaments, showing viewing options for each match-up, based on the users existing subscriptions.

Men’s games are available to stream on the NCAA March Madness Live app and through Premium Subscriptions on Roku, including HBO Max and Paramount+.

Fans can also access games on broadcast via TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV and other providers. Beyond live games, fans can relive iconic moments with highlights available within the zone or game replays via The Roku Channel.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those who are not yet subscribed can sign up directly within the zone, with easy subscription management available directly on their Roku devices or by visiting my.roku.com. From March 19 to March 31, streamers can sign up to get their first two months of Paramount+ on The Roku Channel for just $2.99/month, or through the Paramount+ app.

The NCAA March Madness Zone will also be featured on the Roku Home Screen and Roku said there will be multiple entry points on the platform.