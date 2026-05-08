Playmetrics Acquires SportsEngine From Versant

RALEIGH, N.C. & NEW YORK, N.Y.—PlayMetrics, a major provider of operations management software for youth sports organizations, has completed its acquisition of substantially all the assets of SportsEngine from Versant Media Group, Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction includes SportsEngine's full suite of software and payments products, including its club, league, tournament, and studio management platforms.

Prior to the spinoff of NBCUniversal spinning off its cable networks into Versant in early 2026, SportsEngine had been part of NBC Sport Next.

"PlayMetrics has redefined what technology can do for youth sports — and this acquisition accelerates that mission further and faster than we could before,” said Mike Doernberg, CEO of PlayMetrics. “SportsEngine customers can expect the same great service they rely on today and will gain access to the full depth of technology offerings PlayMetrics has built. Our goal is singular and we won't stop until we've achieved it: build the best platform for youth sports operators.”

The addition of SportsEngine strengthens PlayMetrics' capabilities as a comprehensive operating system for clubs, leagues, tournaments, and governing bodies, expanding its services across the youth sports segment and bringing new organizations and users onto its platform, the companies said.

SportsEngine provides scaled technology and services to simplify and grow youth sports. Its portfolio of software offerings includes SportsEngine HQ for club, league, and team management; SportsEngine Motion for studio and class-based sports; SportsEngine Tourney for tournament management; SportsEngine Play for live and on-demand video and training content; and SportsEngine AES for volleyball competition management.

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Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel and LionTree Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to PlayMetrics. Gibson Dunn acted as legal counsel and Lazard acted as exclusive financial advisor to VSNT.