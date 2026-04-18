MediaKind Showcases Multiview Deployments at 2026 NAB Show

During the 2026 NAB Show, MediaKind will showing attendees how its cloud-native Multiview capabilities continue to scale across North America, with recent deployments highlighting growing usage across major live sports events.

Charter recently launched Multiview for the 2026 NCAA basketball tournaments, enabling customers to watch multiple games simultaneously. Adoption grew rapidly during March Madness, with hundreds of thousands of Multiview viewing hours delivered within days of launch.

The Charter rollout builds on earlier deployments with Comcast, where Multiview was first introduced ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season. Initially launched as a curated experience, the service enabled X1 customers to watch up to six live games on a single screen.

Since then, MediaKind has expanded its Multiview capabilities through its MK.IO cloud platform, now reaching more than 20 million subscribers across North America. The platform dynamically combines well over 1,000 live regional channels and has delivered tens of millions of viewing hours to date.

Multiview will also be explaining how it has evolved its offering from predefined layouts to more flexible, user-driven experiences. Comcast’s “Create Your Own Multiview”, introduced in late 2025, allows viewers to select layouts and dynamically combine live streams in real time.

During the show, MediaKind will discuss the development of Multiview further, including the evolution of “Create Your Own Multiview”, at the NAB Show Streaming Summit (#W209-W212) on Monday April 20 (2.45-3.45pm) in a session featuring MediaKind CEO, Allen Broome, alongside Joe Krell, VP Engineering, Comcast.

Mediakind will be exhibiting in the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 19 to 22 at Booth W1743