G&D KVM-over-IP Plugin for Netgear AV Simplifies Deployments

SIEGAN, Germany—Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) and Netgear AV have announced that new solution that simplifies the deployment of professional KVM-over-IP systems by removing one of the most time-consuming steps in the process: manual network configuration.

Through the G&D KVM-over-IP Plugin for the Netgear AV ecosystem, integrators and KVM administrators can apply a dedicated KVM-over-IP profile directly to ports or sections of Netgear AV Line infrastructure. In a single step, the plugin automatically activates key network parameters such as VLAN configuration, IGMP Snooping Querier, QoS, and other required settings for G&D KVM-over-IP deployments.

The result is a faster, more consistent, and more reliable setup process. Planners benefit from greater configuration certainty from the outset. Integrators reduce repetitive manual work at the switch level and minimize the risk of inconsistencies across installations. KVM administrators can provision, expand, and maintain infrastructure with significantly less effort.

This is especially important in broadcast, Pro AV, and mission-critical control room environments, where device categories, switch types, and bandwidth classes must operate reliably within a shared IP infrastructure. By turning complex network configuration into a structured and repeatable process, the joint solution helps teams deploy scalable KVM-over-IP environments with greater confidence.

“The partnership with G&D was a logical step for us, as we share a common understanding of the requirements of modern, mission-critical IP workflows. By combining G&D’s proven KVM expertise with Netgear AV’s networking technology, we are creating powerful, scalable, and easy-to-deploy solutions for control rooms, broadcast environments, and other professional applications. Together, we are helping our customers make the transition to KVM-over-IP efficiently, reliably, and with a future-proof approach,” said Laurent Masia, Senior Director of Product Line Management at Netgear AV.

G&D contributes its long-standing KVM expertise to the collaboration, including advanced security features, high video quality through bluedec, ultra-low-latency transmission, and workflow-optimizing capabilities such as FreeSeating and CrossDisplay-Switching. Resilience concepts such as DirectRedundancyShield further support reliable operation in demanding professional environments.

Netgear AV provides the network infrastructure for these workflows, with AV-optimized switches, high-performance networking, PoE++ support, redundancy options, and centralized configuration through an intuitive user interface. The ability to combine different switch types and bandwidth classes within a single environment also gives customers greater flexibility when designing scalable IP-based infrastructures.

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“In contrast to DirectKVM, with KVM-over-IP we hand over the core of KVM distribution – in other words, the central part of signal distribution – to the network infrastructure,” said Andreas Gerlach, executive vice president of innovation at G&D and VuWall. “If the network does not function correctly or is configured incorrectly, the KVM data cannot perform with the level of quality users expect from G&D. This makes us all the more pleased to be working with a partner like Netgear AV, which has specifically optimized its expertise and versatile networking hardware for G&D’s KVM-over-IP projects.”

The collaboration between G&D and Netgear AV translates technical network functions can be translated into tangible customer value: through less complexity in deployment, greater consistency in configuration, and a reliable foundation for the professional operation of KVM-over-IP infrastructures.