Amagi Launches ‘In-Content Ads’ to Attract More CTV Advertisers

NEW YORK—Amagi has launched In-Content Ads, a new offering in its Ads Plus marketplace designed to provide ad placements separate from traditional ad pods using programmatic selling.

In-Content Ads is now available across hundreds of streaming channels, including premium news, sports and entertainment content.

Amagi In-Content Ads uses the company’s Thunderstorm server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and dynamic ad-stitching platform, which has been deployed across premium streaming environments for more than a year. This latest expansion marks the next phase of the offering, designed specifically to streamline programmatic access for advertisers via Amagi Ads Plus.

In-Content Ads connects sponsors to unique ad formats stitched directly into linear video content in real time. This alignment can significantly boost overall campaign results, the company said, while the breadth of Amagi’s technology footprint enables seamless activation across the streaming ecosystem.

Available ad formats at launch include overlays, squeezebacks and picture-in-picture (PIP) ads, high-impact formats that can provide advertisers with powerful options to boost performance in tandem with existing midroll campaigns, Amagi said. Content owners and streaming platforms can benefit by growing ad revenue without increasing pod length or interrupting the viewer experience, it said.

“Today’s dynamic CTV advertising marketplace demands innovation that delivers results at scale,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and president, global business at Amagi. “By building upon our proven platform technology and ecosystem connections, our new In-Content Ads Marketplace enables advertisers and content owners to unlock more value from streaming audiences while preserving the viewer experience.”

Amagi said it saw success on that front in a collaboration with CTV decisioning platform Olyzon on a campaign for a European luxury fashion house. According to company data, the In-Content Ad formats resulted in a 2.9% lift in brand desirability and a 2.1-point increase in brand awareness.

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“The L-Band format proved highly effective in driving brand awareness, thanks to its strong visibility and seamless, nonintrusive integration within content,” Olyzon CEO Jules Minvielle said. “Its placement within premium content environments offered by Amagi, particularly well-suited to luxury brands, enhances message impact while preserving brand image and exclusivity.”

Amagi said In-Content Ads have gained traction with a range of premium platforms and content partners, including Plex, TCL, Telus, Banijay, Racer Select and OTT Studios.