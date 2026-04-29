Study: Roku's Low-Cost, Ad-Free Howdy Streamer Hits 1 Million Subs
A new study from Antenna finds that Roku’s $2.99 a month ad-free streamer has racked up more than 1 million subs since it was first introduced in August of 2025. The Antenna study also found that Howdy is also achieving retention rates exceeding those of Premium SVOD averages.
The researchers noted that when it first launched there was some skepticism about Howdy’s chances in a competitive market of well-established streaming platforms.
Antenna estimates that Roku’s Howdy confounded those expectations by adding nearly 300K Subscribers in its first month and then added 100K or more in each subsequent month.
The streamer’s success was also built on a unique distribution strategy, as it was initially available only through Roku-owned platforms, like The Roku Channel.
Howdy drove a significant amount of activity, accounting for 23% of all SVOD Sign-ups via The Roku Channel since launch. With more than 100 million streaming households on its platform, Roku has a powerful built-in distribution channel, the researcher reported.
More information is available here.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.