Roku, Samsung Dominate CTV Platform Market in U.S.

Parks Associates’ latest US household research from its Streaming Video Tracker shows the connected TV platform market remains concentrated among a small group of leading operating systems, with Roku OS (28%) and Samsung’s Tizen OS (23%) accounting for the largest share of usage in U.S. broadband households.

The firm’s data shows Amazon Fire TV, LG webOS, and Vizio SmartCast maintain mid-tier positions, while platforms such as Apple tvOS, gaming consoles, and Android TV hold smaller shares. This distribution reinforces the role of smart TV operating systems as the primary gateway for streaming content and services.

(Image credit: Parks Associates)

“Control of the platform layer is central to competition in the connected TV market,” said Michael Goodman, director, entertainment, Parks Associates. “Operating systems determine what content consumers see, how services are positioned, and how advertising is delivered.”

The data highlights the importance of platform ecosystems, as control of the TV operating system impacts content distribution, advertising revenue, and consumer engagement across the CTV market, the Parks' researchers reported.

With the growing role of AI in the TV OS for search and personalization, the importance of platform ecosystems is only going to grow in the coming years.

Parks described other key findings as follows:

Platform concentration: A small number of operating systems account for the majority of CTV (connected TV) usage, limiting visibility for services without strong distribution partnerships.

Stable market share: Platform rankings have remained consistent over time, with Roku showing modest growth and Samsung maintaining a strong installed base.

Advertising control: Leading platforms manage ad inventory, data collection, and targeting, shaping monetization across the ecosystem.

Discovery and engagement: The TV OS plays a key role in recommendations, search, and user experience, influencing viewing behavior.