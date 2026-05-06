MUBI Migrates VOD Encoding to Bitmovin’s Managed Cloud Solution

VIENNA—MUBI, a worldwide film distributor and producer, has selected Bitmovin as the cloud video-on-demand (VOD) encoding partner for its streaming platform.

MUBI replaced its legacy on-premises encoding technology stack with Bitmovin’s encoding infrastructure. The move brings greater scalability and faster turnaround times to MUBI’s growing film catalog, Bitmovin said.

Bitmovin is providing support for three-pass encoding UHD and a multicodec strategy, supporting AVC, HEVC and AV1 for film-grade quality optimization via a managed cloud service, the company said.

“At MUBI, every film we deliver deserves the highest possible quality. We needed an encoding partner who could match our ambitions, not just for today’s catalog, but for where we’re taking our platform,” MUBI Chief Technology Officer Andy Dust said. “Bitmovin’s HDR and AV1 expertise, fast response times and collaborative approach made the decision straightforward. We’re excited to build our next chapter of premium content delivery together.”

A close collaboration between Bitmovin and MUBI has enabled the company to complete a rapid integration and full encoding workflow migration from its legacy solution to the cloud encoding service ahead of a hard deadline for decommissioning the previous approach. The migration took place without disrupting MUBI’s ability to deliver films from its catalog, according to Bitmovin.

“With its carefully curated catalog of film content, MUBI brings quality cinema to film lovers globally. Bitmovin’s VOD encoder delivers outstanding quality of experience as well as multi-codec streaming support, so it is well positioned to support MUBI in this endeavor,” Bitmovin co-CEO Ian Baglow said.

More information is available on the company’s website.