LG Announces New Premium FAST Channels

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—At its NewFronts presentation, LG Electronics announced a number of new channels that will be become part of its streaming lineup on smart TV.

"Our goal is to make it easier than ever for our millions of LG TV viewers to find standout content and enjoy the shows they love," said Matthew Durgin, vice president, North America Content & Services. "From 'feel good' programming like LG Channels World Pup, to hundreds of hours of sports content, available free, on the biggest screen in the house, we're creating experiences that connect with people in meaningful ways. And we have so much more in store—this is only the beginning. "

The LG described the programming and launch dates for the new channels as follows:

Article continues below

LG Channels World Pup, which will feature a bracket-style puppy soccer tournament inspired by the international soccer tournament that's equal parts thrilling and absolutely irresistible. Eight national squads, each captained by one of their country's iconic breed (think Boston Terrier for the USA, Chihuahua for Mexico, King Charles Cavalier for England), will lead a roster of 48 rescue puppies through a suspense-filled competition until one team claims the coveted LG Channels World Pup Trophy.

All Chewed Up Channel is new culinary and lifestyle hub launching March 30, 2026 on LG Channels across North America. The channel will feature a mix of programming, including the flagship series CHEWED UP, which will release new 30-minute episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life. Since 2023, LG has had an exclusive partnership with the fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry. With an expanded partnership, Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life channel now has 66% more original programming with new shows and expanded offseason coverage, streaming 365 days a year. Available on its namesake channel and on-demand, every Fantasy Life episode is original and exclusive to LG Channels.

EarthDay 365. This April, users can visit LG's Earth Month Collection to find EarthDay 365, the FAST Channel co-founded by Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and our partners at Stingray, celebrating the wonders of our planet.

Mohr Stories. In partnership with Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) and comedy-focused WITZ Podcast Network, Mohr Stories is now available as a FAST channel, exclusively to FASTon LG Channels — with bi-weekly episodes. The show features interviews with comedians and actors like Jay Leno, Joe Mantegna, Patton Oswalt and George Wallace, along with a range of guests from Flavor Flav to academic and author Michael Eric Dyson, Lakers legend Byron Scott, and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons.