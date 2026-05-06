NAB Launches Weekly Podcast on Local Broadcast Policy

The National Association of Broadcasters has launched a podcast dedicated to delivering timely broadcast industry news.

New episodes of “AirTime” will be released every Wednesday morning, highlighting the legislative and regulatory developments that impact local television and radio stations. The first episode is available now, addressing Washington’s interest in keeping live sports on broadcast TV.

“Local broadcasters are on the front lines of informing communities, whether it is breaking news, severe weather or the issues shaping our democracy,” NAB Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Michelle Lehman said. “AirTime is about connecting those real-world impacts to the policy decisions being made in Washington and ensuring our industry, policymakers and the public understand what is at stake. When local stations are strong, so are the communities we serve.”

“AirTime” will deliver insights into the policy decisions shaping the future of local broadcasting, and how those decisions affect communities’ access to trusted news and emergency information. Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving media landscape, the podcast underscores the essential role broadcasters play in serving their communities and the need for policies that support this critical mission.

John Ourand, sports correspondent for Puck, interviews Jon Miller of NBC Sports on the Main Stage at the 2026 NAB Show. (Image credit: NAB)

The debut episode features insights from Jon Miller, president of Acquisitions and Partnerships at NBC Sports, in a conversation with Puck’s John Ourand at NAB Show. Miller explains why broadcast television remains indispensable to the future of live sports, citing its unmatched ability to deliver massive audiences for marquee events. The episode also explores the policy debate over sports rights, the importance of keeping games available free over the air and NAB’s Game On campaign.