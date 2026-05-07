U.K. Military Broadcaster Taps Synamedia for Digital Platform

The British Forces Broadcasting Service has tapped Synamedia to power its digital streaming platform.

Media organization and military charity British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) has selected Synamedia to deliver its next-generation global digital platform.

Synamedia will build and evolve the organization’s new media ecosystem under the working title of “The Hub.” It will feature Synamedia technologies, including Synamedia Go, Quortex Play and Fluid EdgeCDN.

The program will launch in phases with a modern digital service comparable with leading OTT platforms. It will consolidate BFBS services into a single, secure and streamlined experience. The program will introduce new content formats beyond traditional broadcasting and deliver personalized and secure access across multiple devices.

“Our goal has always been to ensure the U.K. Armed Forces and their families can access trusted media experiences wherever they are, be that on ships, bases or in remote locations worldwide,” BFBS CEO Ben Chapman said. “This partnership gives us scale and the technological function to deliver on that promise, representing an innovative change in how we offer content in a personalized and secure way.”

The announcement comes following the 10-year renewal of the U.K. Ministry of Defence’s contract with BFBS, Synamedia said, reaffirming its role as a trusted, secure global military broadcaster supporting U.K. Armed Forces members wherever they serve.

As a longstanding and essential provider of media services to defense audiences worldwide, BFBS continues to play a central role in keeping personnel informed, entertained and connected across some of the most complex and challenging operating environments, Synamedia said.

Following detailed technical evaluation and industry consultation with support from consultancy Spicy Mango, Synamedia’s appointment concludes a rigorous process to help shape the future of secure media delivery to members of the U.K. Armed Forces and their families worldwide.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With the digital transformation of its content platform, BFBS has a bold vision and an innovative roadmap to make it a reality,” Synamedia CEO Paul Segre said. “Our cloud-native end-to-end technologies, streaming and content delivery capabilities, security expertise and professional services team are ideally suited to complex transformation projects just like this. We will enable BFBS to focus its investment where it has the greatest impact, including delivering a distinctive, high-quality user experience wherever they might be.”