ATSC Offers ATSC 3.0 Guide to 2026 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The growing international reach of ATSC 3.0, the next-generation broadcast technology developed by members of ATSC, The Broadcast Standards Association, will be on full display during the upcoming 2026 NAB Show.

“Beyond better, free over-the-air television, ATSC 3.0 can deliver an expansive array of new services and opportunities for broadcasters – from precise Broadcast Positioning System services to datacasting services for new enterprise customers and highly-targeted and informative emergency messages for TV audiences,” said Madeleine Noland, ATSC’s president. “We’re very encouraged by the strong interest from a variety of countries and broadcasters worldwide, and by the potential of ATSC 3.0 as a leading communications system capable of reaching millions of people and devices at once,”

ATSC 3.0 will be the subject of some 30 informational sessions and panels during the NAB Show, including a series of sessions offered in the ATSC booth (LVCC Central Hall 1655) that begins on Sunday. Speakers from Sinclair, Pearl TV, Magid, EdgeBeam Wireless, HCL Tech, Ryarc, USSI, Google, Apple, Grab TV, and Monsen Engineering will be on stage in the ATSC booth for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. A detailed schedule and comprehensive listing of ATSC 3.0 exhibitors is available on ATSC’s “Guide to ATSC 3.0 at the Show,” which is made possible by Rohde & Schwarz.

Nearly 40 ATSC members are exhibiting at the 2026 NAB Show, including a dozen companies and organizations showing technology and services inside the ATSC booth. Live ATSC 3.0 signals from Las Vegas broadcasters will be brought into the booth by antenna reception expert Televes.

Key ATSC exhibits in booth 1655 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center include:

AT&T Business demonstrating enhanced connectivity and engagement with ATSC 3.0, enabling instant and reliable communications at venues and in high-traffic environments.

HCLTech enabling broadcasters to streamline ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 operations with a cloud-ready model and unified control plane centralizing monitoring and workflows.

Pearl TV showcasing low-cost NEXTGEN TV converter prototypes developed with industry partners and announcing the program’s specifications, requirements, and consumer benefits; A3SA introducing new receivers for consumers and broadcasters that are verified to seamlessly work with A3SA content protection, including offerings from MyVelo, Zapperbox, and Airwavz; and Run3TV highlighting the interactive application platform built natively for ATSC 3.0, now deployed by key broadcasters.

Sinclair showing ATSC 3.0 content delivered simultaneously across TV, tablet, and mobile devices, all with the same high-quality pictures and sound.

Key ATSC exhibits in booth 1655 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center include:

Advanced HDR by Technicolor demonstrating how it enables the Standard Dynamic Range to High Dynamic Range transition in ATSC 3.0 and streaming by live dynamic conversion and a single stream SDR/HDR format.

DTVKit showcasing its standards‑based, royalty‑free ATSC 3.0 solution integrated on an Android White Label Reference Set‑Top Box, developed in partnership with leading set-top manufacturer EKT.

EdgeBeam Wireless leveraging ATSC 3.0 as a last-mile, one-to-many data distribution network—delivering enterprise data capacity efficiently and cost-effectively.

Mirakulo featuring AstroTV NEXT, an all-in-one platform for live TV, OTT, hybrid interactivity, metrics and dynamic ad insertion. Built for ATSC 3.0 & Brazilian DTV+.

Silicondust showing how to bring ATSC 1.0 channels to ATSC 3.0 BEST (Broadcast Enabled Streaming Channels) with Silicondust AVSend, the turnkey no-upfront-cost solution.

Tolka featuring ATSC 3.0 mobile devices, conditional access, affordable receivers, network tuners, and solutions for datacasting and original equipment manufacturers.

Triveni Digital showing its complete delivery platform for ATSC 3.0 and TV 3.0, including broadcast chain, stream analysis and monitoring, broadcast chain orchestration, redundancy, and translator solutions.

VBox Communications highlighting expertise in digital TV, delivering live broadcast services (DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, DVB-S2, ISDB-T, ATSC 1.0 / 3.0) to IP streams with years of product development and manufacturing experience.

The free ATSC 3.0 Guide to the 2026 NAB Show is available here.