Castanet Launches Hybrid ATSC 3.0 and 5G Broadcast Internet Pilot Network in Vegas

LAS VEGAS—Castanet Corporation has announced that it has launched a commercial-ready hybrid ATSC 3.0 and 5G Broadcast Internet pilot network in Las Vegas, during the 2026 NAB Show.

The deployment by Castanet and its spectrum partners follows an earlier pilot network in Silicon Valley announced with Major Market Broadcasting.

During the show, company also unveiled a live commercial-ready pilot network, opened its C5G Interactive Live Sports platform to the public and announced progress on its VoDoS wholesale satellite CDN consortium.

Building on its world-first demonstration of 5G Broadcast over ATSC 3.0 at NAB Show New York in October 2025, Castanet said the latest announcements represent measurable progress toward nationwide deployment of a scalable Broadcast Internet platform.

"The broadcast internet era is no longer theoretical. It is here," said Vern Fotheringham, founder and executive chairman of Castanet Corporation. "These milestones show the Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet is commercially viable, standards-compliant and ready to create new economics for broadcasters, content owners, sports organizations and the streaming industry."

The pilott network uses ATSC 3.0 as the transport layer for 5G Broadcast in alignment with current FCC regulations and industry standards. Castanet said the deployment demonstrates how LPTV spectrum can serve as a foundational asset in next-generation internet infrastructure.

Castanet said the pilot network showcases:

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High-quality streaming with no buffering across fixed and mobile devices

Low-latency delivery for live content

Performance independent of unicast congestion

Lower cost per delivered bit at scale

Delivery of live, on-demand and AI-generated content

The Las Vegas deployment also demonstrates how LPTV spectrum owners can transition from existing ATSC 1.0 operations into Castanet's hybrid ATSC 3.0 and 5G Broadcast model without disrupting current service.

Castanet said its consortium of spectrum owners now includes licensees covering about 60% of the U.S. population, with additional expansion planned.

"The Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet provides a compliant path for LPTV stations to better monetize current ATSC 1.0 assets while transitioning into the future of hybrid broadcast internet services," Fotheringham said.

Castanet also announced that its C5G Interactive Live Sports platform is now open to the public after previously being demonstrated privately at NAB Show New York.

The platform is designed as a next-generation second-screen experience that transforms passive viewers into active participants. It delivers interactive, gamified and commerce-enabled content experiences to mobile phones and web users synchronized with live broadcast streams.

Kay platform features, according to Castanet, include:

Real-time interactive content synchronized with live broadcasts

Polls, predictions and gamified fan engagement

Merchandise, ticketing and sponsorship integrations

Cross-platform deployment using ATSC 1.0 today and 5G Broadcast in the future

Broadcast-scale delivery to mobile devices and browsers

Castanet said the platform creates an immediate monetization path for broadcasters, sports teams, leagues and content owners using existing ATSC 1.0 infrastructure while providing a built-in upgrade path to Castanet's 5G Broadcast Internet network.

"Our engagement platform enables content owners to deliver next-level experiences that unlock new monetization opportunities," Fotheringham said. "The C5G Interactive Live Sports app demonstrates how second-screen experiences can deepen audience engagement while creating immediate value for spectrum holders."

Major Market Broadcasting and its flagship network, Diya TV, the nation's largest South Asian television network reaching more than 85 million viewers, plan to use the Castanet engagement platform to deliver interactive experiences to audiences nationwide. The company also plans to participate in the C5G Interactive Live Sports initiative.

"The Castanet engagement platform gives Diya TV a powerful new way to connect with our audience," said Deepti Dawar, chief operating officer of Diya TV. "This is what the future of diverse media looks like."

Castanet's third announcement was VoDoS, short for Video-on-Demand-over-Satellite, a multi-partner consortium designed to deliver one-to-many satellite CDN services for both direct-to-consumer and wholesale markets.

The platform combines national satellite distribution efficiency with lower-cost edge-cached storage to improve streaming economics, scalability and service quality.

Castanet said that VoDoS offers:

Lower delivery costs through satellite multicast at scale

Consistent quality independent of last-mile congestion

Improved economics as audiences grow

Online and offline DRM content protection

Pre-positioned content in edge caches for faster delivery and usage intelligence

Initial target markets include mobile operators, cable companies, WISPs, satellite ISPs, OTT distributors, legacy direct-to-home providers and broadband companion services for NTN and IoT operators.

"The unicast model that has sustained the internet cannot keep pace with the economics or performance required by today's streaming demand," Fotheringham said. "VoDoS creates infrastructure that becomes more efficient as it scales."