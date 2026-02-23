The Gotham Sports App Revamps Options, Pricing

NEW YORK—In the run-up to the start of the Major League Baseball season, the Gotham Sports App, the direct-to-consumer streaming home of MSG Networks and the Yes Network, has unveiled new packages and pricing.

In addition to repricing its existing bundled annual and monthly packages to $299.99 annually and $34.99 monthly as the NBA and NHL seasons race to the playoffs, The Gotham Sports App is launching a New York Yankees “Season Pass” enabling Yankees fans to access all Yes Network programming, including Yankees Spring Training games, Regular Season games, pregame and postgame shows and Yankees Batting Practice Today, from Yes’ first Yankees Spring Training game on Saturday, February 21 until its last Yankees 2026 regular season game on Sunday, September 27.

The Yes annual and monthly packages will also be repriced to $209.99 and $19.99, respectively, with a limited time offer of the Yes annual package at $174.99 (through April 15).

The Gotham Sports App is distributed on the Web, Amazon Fire TV, Apple iOS (mobile and tablet), Google Android (mobile and tablet), Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV and Vizio Smart TV. The Gotham Sports App is also available free of charge to authenticated Yes Network and MSG Networks subscribers.

New Yes Network DTC Pricing:

Yes Season Pass: $119.99 (seven months for the price of six)

Yes Annual: $174.99 through April 15, 2026; $209.99 thereafter (old price $239.99)

Yes Monthly: $19.99 (old price $24.99)

New pricing for the Gotham Bundle (Includes Yes and MSG Networks):

Annual Gotham Bundle $299.99 (old price $359.99)

Monthly Gotham Bundle $34.99 (old price $41.99)

The Gotham Sports App is a product of Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment (“GAME”), the digital joint venture between MSG Networks and the Yes Network.