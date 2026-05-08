Riedel Named Official Connectivity Provider of 2026 Commonwealth Games

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced that it will be a sponsor of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, serving as the Official Connectivity Integration Provider and Official Partner for Team Scotland.

Riedel will deliver the complete end-to-end design, installation, and integration of a comprehensive connectivity and communications ecosystem that will ensure the entire games infrastructure is connected when the event returns to Glasgow from July 23-August 2, the company said.

As part of Riedel’s Managed Technology offering, the deployment provides a fully managed turnkey solution covering planning, implementation, and live operations.

"It’s a real honor to support Glasgow 2026 and contribute to an event of this magnitude that brings people and communities together through sport”, said Jan Sander, senior account manager multisport events, Riedel Communications. “As the Official Connectivity Integration Provider, we take the same approach to technology—bringing together networks, services, and workflows through our Managed Technology approach and DIVA+ for seamless and reliable operations across the Games."

As the Official Connectivity Integration Provider, Riedel will supply communication solutions to ensure reliable data transfer, seamless communication and spectator safety, aiming to reduce the event's environmental impact, the company said.

For the first time at the games, Riedel will implement its fully integrated data system, known as the Glasgow 2026 Games Integrated Network (GIN).

GIN is powered by Riedel’s DIVA+ solution, the company’s holistic media backbone designed to scale from smaller deployments to the most complex live events. DIVA+ unifies fiber-based infrastructure, wireless Easy5G extensions and centralized orchestration into a single IP-based network supporting communications, audiovisual signals and data transfer, Riedel said, simplifying complexity from planning through live operations. It meets all operational requirements, can be remotely controlled and adapted in real time, offers increased flexibility, and includes smart cable management that reduces environmental impact across the event, the company said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As part of this approach, Riedel will provide a fully integrated communications solution across all competition venues and operational sites, combining intercom and radio communications into one unified system. This system is part of the Games' integrated communications strategy, seamlessly working with all partners to prioritize safety and operational efficiency.

Riedel will link the venues via its Wide Area Network (WAN), ensuring reliable transmission of live broadcast images from the venues to the Broadcast Operations Center, where rightsholders will access the feeds for global distribution. Within the venues, Riedel's Local Area Networks (Venue LANs) will deliver connectivity for all operational requirements, including reliable Wi-Fi.

As industry leaders, Riedel offers extensive global sporting experience and expertise with the Commonwealth Games, having provided radio communications networks for Birmingham 2022 and Glasgow 2014, as well as managing the venue intercom project for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.