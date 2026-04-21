Live Event Technology Expands Fan Engagement

Germany-based ASB GlassFloor’s LED sports flooring system replaces traditional wood basketball courts with surfaces that can display graphics during games.

Today’s live venues — sports stadiums, concert halls, corporate facilities and houses of worship — are becoming increasingly sophisticated in both technology and audience experience. With competition from television and streaming services, venues must offer compelling in-person experiences that keep audiences engaged and coming back for more.

Many successful venues are integrating technology that enhances the event rather than distracting from it. Examples include augmented reality visuals that overlay stage performances and interactive mobile apps that connect audiences to the action. System integrators that design and deploy AV systems said understanding the audience is critical when selecting technology. In houses of worship and corporate settings, audio quality typically takes priority, followed by lighting and video.

Hybrid Solutions

At NAB Show, exhibitors and conference sessions are highlighting the tools that make these experiences possible. Professionals increasingly seek systems that combine software-defined flexibility with reliable hardware so they can create and distribute more content efficiently — without exceeding budget limits.

To Learn More NAB Show sessions highlighting venue and event technology include: “The Fan Experience Reimagined” Today, 2–2:45 p.m. “AI in Sports: From Data to Dynamic Fan Experiences” Today, 3–3:30 p.m. For more information, visit the NAB Show website at nabshow.com.

“I think more than ever, system engineers and producers want the biggest bang for the buck,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a longtime systems integrator that installs technology for hundreds of venues each year.

“They’re tasked with producing more content and better distribution systems, but with limited resources. It’s not a new challenge, but it’s getting trickier every year.”

Through technical sessions and panel discussions, attendees are exploring the latest strategies and technologies to support modern venue production.

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Despite industry interest, Van Hoy estimated that only about half of live venues have transitioned to SMPTE 2110 IP-based architectures, leaving significant room for upgrades. ASG recently completed such a transition at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the University of Southern California’s football stadium, replacing traditional signal distribution with an IP-based system.

Interactive technology is also reshaping the live event experience. Matt Weiss, vice president of business development and managing partner at BeckTV, said venues increasingly deploy gamified features that encourage participation.

“High-tech, gamified, interactive features help create an intense home-court advantage,” Weiss said. “At the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, seat sensors track fan cheering and movement to reward engagement. An immersive audio system tailors sound to every seat, making each one feel like the best in the arena.”

Immersive Audio Expands

Audio innovation is another major trend. Beyond traditional stereo, venues are adopting immersive formats such as Dolby 5.1, 7.1 and Atmos systems with up to 22 channels. As streaming services began offering immersive audio to consumers at home, expectations for live events changed quickly.

“We’re seeing multichannel audio systems deployed in all kinds of venues,” Van Hoy said. “Concert halls are obvious, but sports stadiums are adopting them too. Broadcasters want immersive sound both for viewers at home and fans in the stadium. Achieving that often involves additional microphones around the field and improved monitoring systems in control rooms.”

New for 2026 is an expanded four-day Sports Summit in the West Hall’s Sports Theater. The program explores how professional and collegiate stadiums are modernizing their facilities.

Advances in Display Technology

Display technology, another key element of live venues, has also advanced significantly. New LED systems offer higher resolution, lower power consumption and more affordable pricing.

NAB Show attendees are seeing the latest models using technologies such as MicroLED, Chip-on-Board (COB) and Glue-on-Board (GOB), which provide improved reliability and reduced moiré patterns compared with traditional display panels.

One notable development involves the Big 12 Conference, which used LED sports flooring developed by Germany-based ASB GlassFloor at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City for its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The system replaces traditional wood floors with LED surfaces capable of displaying graphics and animations during games or events.

The latest MicroLED displays provide improved reliability and reduced moiré patterns when compared to traditional display panels. (Image credit: Chase Center)

Modern 4K and 8K displays are also integrating artificial intelligence to automatically adjust brightness based on ambient lighting, enhance image sharpness through upscaling and monitor performance to predict potential failures.

While large stadiums typically use professional-grade LED displays, smaller facilities such as houses of worship and corporate venues often rely on consumer- grade commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) displays. However, these systems may not deliver the same durability or performance.

AI Across Workflows

Artificial intelligence is expanding rapidly across the entire production workflow. At NAB Show, hundreds of new products will demonstrate how AI can automate processes and improve efficiency.

In corporate and worship environments, AI tools can track on-stage talent and quickly locate clips in large video libraries. Sports broadcasters are also using AI to automate highlight generation. For example, ESPN now provides automated highlight clips through mobile apps that fans can access while attending games.

Another technology gaining traction is the unified content management system. Modern venues rely on CMS platforms to centralize control of displays, video distribution and digital content.

“For increased efficiency, reduced costs and a better user experience, many venues are upgrading their CMS platforms,” Weiss said. “They enable multiplatform distribution, live-to-VOD workflows, centralized monitoring, rapid clipping and dynamic advertising insertion.”

A recent example is M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. In collaboration with Ross Video, BeckTV expanded the stadium’s LED display system to enable stadium-wide control. The project added new displays in premium clubs and concourse areas, extending the Ravens’ CMS beyond the main bowl displays.

Better Than Watching at Home

To remain competitive, live venues must replicate — and surpass — the production quality audiences experience at home. Today’s facilities are becoming dynamic environments where lighting, sound and visuals respond in real time to performances and audience reactions, often guided by AI-driven analytics.

These efforts reflect a broader trend: Fans increasingly value shared in-person experiences.

A study from venue hosting provider Boldyn Networks suggested 93% of fans prefer attending live events over virtual alternatives.

For venue professionals, NAB Show provides an opportunity to explore these innovations firsthand through exhibit demonstrations, technical sessions and informal discussions with peers.

“NAB Show attendees will discover tools they didn’t even know they needed,” Van Hoy said. “They’ll see technologies still in development that vendors are eager to showcase. It’s an exciting time for venue operators, and NAB Show is the place to see it all in action.”

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