WNBA Offers Free Streaming of all Preseason Games

NEW YORK—The WNBA has released its 18-game preseason schedule for 2026 and announced that in addition to four national broadcasts on ION, every preseason game will be available on WNBA League Pass for free.

Fans can stream these games for free in the WNBA App by signing up or logging in with a WNBA ID to unlock the preseason preview. This marks the second consecutive year that the entire slate of preseason action will be available to fans. Information on the Canadian television broadcast and streaming schedule will be released at a later date.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for the WNBA, and WNBA ID is helping us meet that moment by making every preseason game available to fans for free,” said WNBA chief growth officer Colie Edison.

The WNBA’s 2026 preseason action tips off Saturday, April 25, with a five-game slate. That day also features the first of four nationally broadcast games on ION, when two-time All Star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever visit the New York Liberty and former Kia WNBA MVPs Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart at Barclays Center (3:00 p.m. ET).