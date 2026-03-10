Roku and X Games Expand U.S. Streaming Rights Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku and X Games are expanding their U.S. streaming partnership in a new multi-year rights deal that brings MonoPay X Games League (XGL) exclusively to Roku Sports Channel.

The agreement marks a major step in the growth of X Games as it launches its new professional, team-based league format. Beginning in 2026 with the inaugural summer season, followed by the first winter season in 2027, the league will stream free to fans nationwide on Roku Sports Channel. Roku will offer complete live coverage across each event.

The first-ever MoonPay X Games League Draft will also stream for free on Roku Sports Channel, broadcasting live from COSM in Los Angeles on March 12.

Article continues below

The expanded partnership builds on significant audience growth between Roku and X Games over the past two years. During the most recent X Games Aspen, Roku delivered 149% year-over-year growth — outpacing total TV platform growth of 105%. Ninety-one percent of households that streamed X Games on Roku were new viewers compared to the prior year. Female viewership on Roku grew 233% year-over-year.

“We’re proud of the partnership we have already built with X Games, bringing these exhilarating competitions to millions of homes and helping new fans discover this iconic sports league,” said Joe Franzetta, head of sports, Roku Media. “We look forward to collaborating further to bring this exciting new format to die-hard viewers and a new generation of fans.”

The league introduces a global, team-based format across skateboarding, BMX, snowboard, and ski disciplines, featuring both men’s and women’s competitions. The league represents the next evolution of X Games — structured seasons, team ownership, drafts, and a consistent media home built for streaming.

“This league was built for the next generation of sports fans,” said Jeremy Bloom, CEO of X Games. “Our audience is young, digital, and streaming-first. Roku has proven it can grow that audience in a meaningful way. Expanding this partnership around MoonPay X Games League is a strong signal of where our business is headed and the momentum behind the league.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roku Sports Channel is available free through The Roku Channel — no subscription required. The Roku Channel is available on Roku devices and TVs, TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.