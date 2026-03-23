Scripps To Launch Scripps Sports Network Streaming Channel

CINCINNATI—In a move that will expand the distribution of women's sports on streaming platforms, The E.W. Scripps Company is launching the Scripps Sports Network, a 24/7 free, ad supported streaming television (FAST) channel that will feature live games and events, exclusive original series, specials, documentaries and other popular sports programming.

Scripps Sports Network joins the company’s expanding lineup of free streaming channels, including ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce XL, Grit XTRA, Laff More and Scripps News.

Scripps Sports Network will premiere on Tuesday, March 24. Scripps said that the network will be widely available at launch, or shortly thereafter, across major streaming platforms and services, including: The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV and Alexa, Google TV Freeplay, Xumo Play, TCL tv+, TCL Channel, Plex, Local Now, Sports.TV and Tablo. Additional distribution partners are planned.

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The launch of Scripps Sports Network expands Scripps Sports’ offerings of women’s sports, which have become increasingly popular. In 2025, the growing demand for women’s sports pushed streaming viewership for the NWSL on ION and WNBA on ION up by 25%.

“In today’s fragmented sports media landscape, Scripps Sports Network is meeting the moment as a reliable, easy-to-access home for passionate fans,” said Keisha Taylor Starr, general manager of Scripps Networks and Scripps chief marketing officer. “We are delivering what viewers want and advertisers need: premium sports content, live games, compelling personalities and year-round programming that’s freely accessible to streaming audiences. Our programming lineup makes Scripps Sports Network the most premium sports destination in the FAST marketplace.”

“Our recent live sports streaming growth tells us that fans are hungry for more,” added Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “A dedicated 24/7 sports FAST channel allows us to further leverage our existing sports rights, create a platform for emerging league partnerships and grow our position in sports, particularly women’s sports, all while serving fans and marketing partners year-round.”

State Farm has signed on to be Scripps Sports Network’s foundational advertising partner and was an early investor in Scripps’ franchise nights of the WNBA on ION and NWSL on ION.

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“We’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible energy and passion fueling women’s sports,” said Baldwin Cunningham, head of media and partnerships at State Farm. “That’s why State Farm is proud to continue championing women’s sports across the U.S. through sponsorship of the new Scripps Sports Network streaming channel. Investing in women’s sports isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s good for business and it elevates athletes, inspires fans and creates meaningful opportunities that strengthen communities nationwide.”

The lineup of live events and other programming on the FAST channel will include more than 100 live events each year. Scripps described programming highlights as follows: