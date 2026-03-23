Scripps To Launch Scripps Sports Network Streaming Channel
The new FAST channel launching on March 24 Includes women’s live sports and original, premium programming
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CINCINNATI—In a move that will expand the distribution of women's sports on streaming platforms, The E.W. Scripps Company is launching the Scripps Sports Network, a 24/7 free, ad supported streaming television (FAST) channel that will feature live games and events, exclusive original series, specials, documentaries and other popular sports programming.
Scripps Sports Network joins the company’s expanding lineup of free streaming channels, including ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce XL, Grit XTRA, Laff More and Scripps News.
Scripps Sports Network will premiere on Tuesday, March 24. Scripps said that the network will be widely available at launch, or shortly thereafter, across major streaming platforms and services, including: The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV and Alexa, Google TV Freeplay, Xumo Play, TCL tv+, TCL Channel, Plex, Local Now, Sports.TV and Tablo. Additional distribution partners are planned.Article continues below
The launch of Scripps Sports Network expands Scripps Sports’ offerings of women’s sports, which have become increasingly popular. In 2025, the growing demand for women’s sports pushed streaming viewership for the NWSL on ION and WNBA on ION up by 25%.
“In today’s fragmented sports media landscape, Scripps Sports Network is meeting the moment as a reliable, easy-to-access home for passionate fans,” said Keisha Taylor Starr, general manager of Scripps Networks and Scripps chief marketing officer. “We are delivering what viewers want and advertisers need: premium sports content, live games, compelling personalities and year-round programming that’s freely accessible to streaming audiences. Our programming lineup makes Scripps Sports Network the most premium sports destination in the FAST marketplace.”
“Our recent live sports streaming growth tells us that fans are hungry for more,” added Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “A dedicated 24/7 sports FAST channel allows us to further leverage our existing sports rights, create a platform for emerging league partnerships and grow our position in sports, particularly women’s sports, all while serving fans and marketing partners year-round.”
State Farm has signed on to be Scripps Sports Network’s foundational advertising partner and was an early investor in Scripps’ franchise nights of the WNBA on ION and NWSL on ION.
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“We’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible energy and passion fueling women’s sports,” said Baldwin Cunningham, head of media and partnerships at State Farm. “That’s why State Farm is proud to continue championing women’s sports across the U.S. through sponsorship of the new Scripps Sports Network streaming channel. Investing in women’s sports isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s good for business and it elevates athletes, inspires fans and creates meaningful opportunities that strengthen communities nationwide.”
The lineup of live events and other programming on the FAST channel will include more than 100 live events each year. Scripps described programming highlights as follows:
- Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). SSN will be the home for 10 regular season PWHL games. The first game will be March 25 as the Montréal Victoire take on the Minnesota Frost at 7 p.m. ET. The games are part of a new partnership between Scripps Sports and the PWHL, which will see ION broadcast the league’s first-ever game on national linear television in the U.S. on March 28 as well as the PWHL Walter Cup Finals in May.
- National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Scripps Sports is a national television partner of the league, with ION showcasing top matches from across the league every Saturday night of the regular season. Scripps Sports Network will air 59 NWSL games live as well as all NWSL on ION coverage.
- A package of 12 regular-season women’s professional volleyball contests from Major League Volleyball (MLV), with a matchup between the Orlando Valkyries and the Columbus Fury serving as the network’s inaugural broadcast on March 24 at 7 p.m. ET. Scripps Sports Network will also air the MLV’s Championship Weekend matches.
- The Pro Cheer League, which brings the intensity of professional sports to cheerleading for the first time on national television, features athletes competing in an all-new competitive format.
- Athlos NYC, the popular annual, one-of-its-kind women’s-only track and field event that offers fans a unique way to see and support the world’s fastest women.
- National Arena League (NAL), represented by Stoked Sports & Entertainment and Sky Top Content, has quickly become one of the most competitive indoor football leagues in the United States. The American 7s Football League (A7FL®) is the nation’s premier full-contact, no helmets, no pads, 7-on-7 football league.
- Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off, which welcomes the top NCAA college basketball programs from around the country for incredible competition during Thanksgiving Week.
- The Scripps National Spelling Bee, the nation’s largest and longest-running educational competition.
- The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) will play a prominent role on the new network with more than 100 hours of WNBA encore telecasts of games originally aired live on Scripps’ ION.
- Programming originating from other Scripps Sports partnerships – including the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference, and more – will also be part of the Scripps Sports Network lineup.
- Scripps Sports Network will include exclusive, new original programming, with 10 new series in development, led by the network’s first two originals, both of which will be hosted by contemporary women’s sports icons.
- Scripps Sports Network will also be home to popular acquired content, including the hit series “Cold as Balls” featuring comedian and actor Kevin Hart interviewing athletes and sports personalities from the confines of ice-cold tubs. Additionally, the channel will host a curated suite of top sports podcasts, with further details to be announced.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.