Roku Marks 100M Milestone

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku announced today that it has surpassed 100 million streaming households worldwide, a major milestone that the company says “reflects the broader shift in viewing habits, as streaming becomes the primary way people watch TV.”

Roku defines streaming households as the number of distinct user accounts streaming on the Roku platform in a given 30-day period. Roku achieved this milestone as of April. A “Roku platform” is defined as a Roku streaming player, first-party Roku-made TV, or one of the Roku TV models built by the company’s global hardware partners. All Roku devices offer the same Roku Home Screen and are powered by the Roku OS.

“Surpassing 100 million streaming households is a defining moment, not just for Roku, but for the future of television,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “We’re helping shape the entertainment landscape by making it easier to discover great content, more affordable to watch it, and more effective for advertisers and partners around the world to connect with audiences. We are deeply grateful to our viewers, teams, advertisers, and partners for helping us reach this milestone. And as the shift to streaming continues to accelerate, we’re more energized than ever to lead the evolution of television.”

Roku says its streaming devices are used by more than half of all U.S. broadband households, and growth continues across key international markets, including Mexico, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Latin America.

According to Comscore, Roku drives more than three times the engagement of the next leading TV operating system in the U.S., underscoring the scale and importance of the Roku Home Screen in how people stream. (Chart below reflects U.S. viewing only.)

Roku also offers more than 500 free live linear channels in the U.S., thousands of free on-demand titles, and access to every major premium streaming service from a single Home Screen. The Roku Channel is ranked as the #2 free, ad-supported streaming app on the Roku platform and the #5 streaming app overall in the U.S., according to Nielsen’s The Gauge™ report.