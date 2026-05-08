Emergent Vision Unveils 4D Gaussian Splatting & High-Speed Cameras

At NAB 2026, Emergent Vision Technologies showcased a cutting-edge 36-camera array. The multi-server system with GPUDirect processing is designed for high-resolution volumetric capture and renders out a 4D Gaussian splat. A 4D Gaussian splat is a 3D video that allows creators to manipulate perspectives after filming, and Emergent’s capabilities now include synced sound recording. The perspective and background can be edited in post production to create truly immersive content in VR and entertainment.

Also featured were ZENITH high-resolution, high-speed cameras built on new Sony camera sensors. These cameras are capable of up to 105MP and 811fps, with a range of resolutions and framerates in-between. These cameras are being deployed in sports and immersive content industries to capture realistic motion at very high resolutions.

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