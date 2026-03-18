Ateme Verified for YouTube Live
Ateme encoding products and services are now included in YouTube’s Live verified encoders list
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PARIS—Ateme HAS announced that its Ateme Encoding products & services are now included in YouTube’s Live verified encoders list, including support for SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) output as part of the certification.
This validation confirms that Ateme’s TITAN meets YouTube’s technical and performance requirements for reliable, high-quality live streaming workflows using SRT contribution. Ateme enables creators and content owners to securely and efficiently deliver low-latency live content to YouTube over unmanaged networks, with enhanced resilience, and secure transmission.
“We are proud to receive the official YouTube seal of approval for our TITAN encoding solution,” said François Guilleautot, head of new media at Ateme. “This milestone is a testament to our commitment to making the best video quality available to all customers in the live streaming industry.”Article continues below
Ateme’s live encoding and processing technologies are designed to operate in the most demanding live production environments, on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS, offering advanced compression efficiency, industry leading video quality across all major codecs including AV1, as well as features such as HDR support and low-latency streaming.
Ateme’s TITAN solution powers the live encoding to YouTube for CazéTV, the Brazilian YouTube channel that says it has hosted 5 of the 10 most viewed live events on YouTube.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.