Ateme Delivers Full End-to-End Streaming Platform to Moldtelecom

PARIS—Ateme, a major provider of video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions, has announced that Moldtelecom in the Republic of Moldova has deployed Ateme technologies across its entire streaming workflow, from encoding to delivery, operations, and analytics.

Moldtelecom has relied on Ateme’s delivery and storage solutions for several years. Most recently, the operator strengthened its platform by expanding its NEA-CDN footprint with two additional points of presence and by deploying Ateme’s PILOT Analytics, giving the operator real-time insight into platform performance and actual viewer experience.

Moldtelecom also selected Ateme to modernize its compression headend, entrusting Ateme with the encoding of more than 200 channels using TITAN Edge for contribution and TITAN Live for distribution. This upgrade completes the migration of Moldtelecom’s entire streaming workflow to Ateme technologies.

"Ateme’s integrated solutions give us the consistency and visibility we need to deliver a high-quality viewing experience at scale," said Rodica Hurmuzache, head of marketing, Moldtelecom. "The combination of TITAN, NEA, and PILOT provides a robust, flexible, and easy-to-operate platform that strengthens our service performance and prepares us for continued growth."

Ateme described the advantages of the unified technology stack as follows:

A single vendor and unified support, reducing complexity and speeding up issue resolution.

Consistent, superior video quality across the entire chain.

Simplified operations thanks to centralized management and monitoring.

Flexible business models enabling efficient growth over time.

"Moldtelecom’s decision to entrust Ateme with its full streaming chain reflects the value of an integrated platform," said Boris Yurin, sales director, Southern Europe - MEA. "With encoding, storage, delivery, orchestration, and operating in a unified stack, we enable operators like Moldtelecom to simplify operations, elevate video quality, and scale with confidence. We are proud to support their evolution with technology designed for efficiency and long-term growth."

More information is available at www.ateme.com