AJA to Acquire Video Encoding Software Company Comprimato

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Comprimato, a live video encoding and processing software provider for virtualized and cloud productions and broadcasts.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The move will unify the AJA and Comprimato development teams behind AJA’s Bridge Live family of IP streaming products. Upon closing, it will help accelerate streaming innovation to bring customers enhanced workflow efficiency, improved content monetization opportunities, and more, AJA reported.

As part of the agreement, AJA will acquire Comprimato’s comprehensive portfolio of software solutions. This includes Live Transcoder for video encoding and transcoding, Live Standards Conversion for flexible frame rate conversion, the Twenty-One Encoder SMPTE ST 2110 encoding appliance, and the JPEG 2000 Codec SDK.

Comprimato CEO & Co-founder Jiří Matela and the entire Comprimato leadership, development, and operations team will join AJA once the deal is closed. Comprimato will continue to operate as a separate brand under AJA and retain its European offices. Sales structures, including sales, channels, customer support, and currently shipping products, will not be impacted.

“Comprimato has proven to be a trusted, strategic AJA partner for years now, supporting us through the continued evolution of our Bridge Live line of IP video solutions. This agreement sets our R&D, support, sales, and manufacturing on track to become tightly intertwined, which will allow us to accelerate development of the Bridge Live and Comprimato lines,” shared AJA Nick Rashby. “The synergies between our companies and technology are undeniable, and together, we’ll be able to address rapidly evolving customer needs faster than ever and break new ground in broadcast production.”

“We've built Comprimato with a bold vision for the future of live encoding and media production - making broadcast-quality video processing more accessible, flexible, and powerful. AJA is the ideal partner to accelerate that vision,” shared Matela. “AJA’s global reach, hardware expertise, and manufacturing capabilities combined with our software innovation is expected to enable our team to move faster and bring solutions to market that neither company could achieve alone. The latest agreement marks an exciting next chapter for our team and our customers.”