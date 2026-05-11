CBS Sacramento Debuts New AR/VR Studio

SACRAMENTO, Calif.—CBS Sacramento is debuting a new augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) technology-driven studio today, Monday, May 11, at 12:00 p.m.

The launch is part of an ongoing push to provide viewers with more immersive storytelling and next-generation journalism at the CBS Television Station group, which has been deploying AR/VR technologies developed in-house at various stations around the country.

The Sacramento station becomes the 12th newsroom in the CBS Television Stations group to adopt AR/VR technology across its local newscasts.

“CBS Sacramento has long served our community through trusted journalism and compelling storytelling,” said Scott Warren, president and general manager of CBS Sacramento and CBS Bay Area. “This new AR/VR studio gives viewers greater context and perspective, creating a more immersive way to experience the weather and local news stories that matter to them.”

Beginning with the 12:00 PM newscast on CBS Sacramento (KOVR), AR/VR technology will be integrated into all the station’s newscasts, including news, weather and sports. Select AR/VR elements will also be used during news and weather segments on GOOD DAY on KMAX, while the remainder of the program will continue to originate from a traditional studio.

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The technology allows journalists to visually explain complex stories, breaking news and weather systems with greater clarity while maintaining the station’s editorial standards.

As previously reported, the Sacramento launch continues the expansion of the CBS Stations AR/VR newsroom initiative, building on innovations first introduced at CBS Bay Area under Warren’s leadership.

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CBS Sacramento serves viewers across the greater Sacramento region through CBS KOVR and KMAX, delivering local news, weather, sports and community coverage across broadcast and digital platforms.