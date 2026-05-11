Gray Media Advances James Fitch to Senior VP, News Services

ATLANTA—Gray Media has promoted veteran executive James Fitch to senior director of news services.

Fitch had been the station group’s vice president of news services for the past 10 years, serving as the primary corporate liaison for the company’s news directors and managing key relationships with the vendors and suppliers of Gray’s news technology and third-party content. His promotion is a reflection of his contributions to Gray in various roles and his expanding portfolio of responsibilities, as well as the group’s increasing number of news programs across a growing number of distribution platforms, the company said.

Fitch has worked for Gray and its predecessor companies over the past 30 years, the station group said. As VP of news services, he launched Gray’s newsroom training program, which provides onboarding and advanced skills training for reporters, photographers and producers.

He has also served as a local-station news director, corporate regional news director and as a journalism trainer, Gray said. A former active-duty U.S. Marine, James began his journalism career in the military working for newspapers and the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service overseas. He is a fellow in the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism and has completed the NAB Education Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training Program.

Atlanta-based Gray Media owns local TV stations and digital assets serving roughly 120 U.S. full-power television markets, reaching about 37% of U.S. TV households.