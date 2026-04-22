TV Tech Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2026 NAB Show

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LAS VEGAS—TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Future’s Best of Show Awards, which were presented at the 2026 NAB Show by TV Tech, are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts. They are selected based on innovation, feature set, perceived value and application in serving the industry.
Winners received a crystal-glass trophy for display at the NAB Show and will be featured in TV Tech. Winners will also be featured in promotional material for the awards which includes online articles, newsletters, social posts and subscriber-facing emails.
“The products nominated for the Best of Show program, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best,” said the awards editorial team.
Congratulations to this year's winners (listed here with the company name followed by their winning product):
Adder Technology – Adder API for the ADDERView Matrix Range
Adobe – Frame.io Drive
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Advantech Corporation – VEGA-7141
AgileTV – TV Platform
AJA Video Systems – BRIDGE LIVE IP
Akta – Akta AI First Video Platform
Amagi Corporation – Amagi Newspulse
Amazon Web Services – Elemental Inference
American Amplifier Technologies – EmPower Controller VNA
Apex RF– Rainier
Appear – VX
Appear – XM
Avid – Avid Content Core
CFL Color BB&S
BirdGod – XL Ultra
BitFire – BitFire Platform
Boland Communications, Inc. – 4K55HDR7SNB
Bolin Technology – R9-L420N
Bridge Technologies – VB440’s Multi-Service AVSync
Calrec Audio – Calrec's ImPulseV Virtualised Audio Mixing Engine
Canon – CINE-SERVO 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 lens
Cleeng – Cleeng AI Assistant
CloudAscent – Qrate
Cobalt Digital – blueCORE Platform
Comcast Technology Solutions – Comcast Media360
CueScript Inc. – CueiT 4.0
Dalet – Dalia
Dejero – TITAN Command
DigitalGlue – creative.space Intelligence
Emergent Vision Technologies – eSDK Pro Software Development Kit
Emergent Vision Technologies – ZENITH 100GigE High Speed / Resolution Cameras with New Sony Sensors
ENCO – SPOTai
ENCO – Qimera Virtual Production
Everent Technologies, Inc. – Evergent Agentic Revenue Orchestration Platform
Evertz – BRAVO-BLADE
Evertz – ENX
Evertz – X-CALIBER
EVS – Choreon
Flanders Scientific, Inc. – GaiaColor - AutoCal and Analyzer
Frequency – Frequency Blueprints
GlobalM – GMX Cloud
Grass Valley – ACE-3901-Grid MXL Gateway
Haivision – Makito ONE
Harmonic – Spectrum X Plus Media Server
InSync Technology – OG-MCC20
Interra Systems – ORION Monitoring Platform with BATON Media Player (BMP)
Lawo – Edge One
LiveU – LU900Q
LucidLink – LucidLink Connect
manifold technologies – manifold CLOUD - 400GE
Mediagenix – Mediagenix Scheduling Optimization
Miri Technologies – Miri V410 Encoder/Decoder
Moments Lab – Discovery Agent
NDI – NDI 6.3
Net Insight – Nimbra Live Intelligence
Nevion, a Sony Group Company – MOXELA Software‑based Media Processing Platform
Nippon TV/FOR-A – viztrick AiDi with GoVertical! realtime 9:16 autocropping
OBSBOT – OBSBOT Talent 2
Other World Computing (OWC) – OWC Express 4M2 Ultra
PLISCH GmbH – ATR5000
PROTON CAMERA INNOVATIONS GmbH – PROTON 4K 3D
PTZOptics – Move 4K with Horizon
Quickplay – Quickplay AI Studio
Riedel Communications – MediorNet HorizoN ST 2110 Multiviewer App
Ross Video – XPression Tessera
Shure – DCA901 Planar Array Microphone
Signiant – Connected Intelligence
Sony – XYN Spatial Scan Navi, XYN Spatial Scan, XYN Spatial Renderer Plugin
Synamedia – ContentArmor Edge Watermarking
TAG Video Systems – Lens Visual Service Health Analysis
Techex – tx darwin
Telos Alliance – Telos Infinity VIP SE
Tightrope Media Systems – MediaScribe Narrate
TMT Insights – TMT AI
TVU Networks – TVU MediaMesh
Videndum – Vinten VEGA Lite
Wheatstone Corporation – New, Fail-Safe Blade 4s
Witbe – Witbe AI-Native Infrastructure for QA and Monitoring of Streaming Video
wTVision – R³ Engine macOS Edition
Zixi – Zixi Market Switching — Advanced Signal Intelligence & Programmatic Monetization