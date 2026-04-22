TV Tech Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2026 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Future’s Best of Show Awards, which were presented at the 2026 NAB Show by TV Tech, are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts. They are selected based on innovation, feature set, perceived value and application in serving the industry.

Winners received a crystal-glass trophy for display at the NAB Show and will be featured in TV Tech. Winners will also be featured in promotional material for the awards which includes online articles, newsletters, social posts and subscriber-facing emails.

“The products nominated for the Best of Show program, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best,” said the awards editorial team.

Congratulations to this year's winners (listed here with the company name followed by their winning product):

Adder Technology – Adder API for the ADDERView Matrix Range

Adobe – Frame.io Drive

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Advantech Corporation – VEGA-7141

AgileTV – TV Platform

AJA Video Systems – BRIDGE LIVE IP

Akta – Akta AI First Video Platform

Amagi Corporation – Amagi Newspulse

Amazon Web Services – Elemental Inference

American Amplifier Technologies – EmPower Controller VNA

Apex RF– Rainier

Appear – VX

Appear – XM

Avid – Avid Content Core

CFL Color BB&S

BirdGod – XL Ultra

BitFire – BitFire Platform

Boland Communications, Inc. – 4K55HDR7SNB

Bolin Technology – R9-L420N

Bridge Technologies – VB440’s Multi-Service AVSync

Calrec Audio – Calrec's ImPulseV Virtualised Audio Mixing Engine

Canon – CINE-SERVO 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 lens

Cleeng – Cleeng AI Assistant

CloudAscent – Qrate

Cobalt Digital – blueCORE Platform

Comcast Technology Solutions – Comcast Media360

CueScript Inc. – CueiT 4.0

Dalet – Dalia

Dejero – TITAN Command

DigitalGlue – creative.space Intelligence

Emergent Vision Technologies – eSDK Pro Software Development Kit

Emergent Vision Technologies – ZENITH 100GigE High Speed / Resolution Cameras with New Sony Sensors

ENCO – SPOTai

ENCO – Qimera Virtual Production

Everent Technologies, Inc. – Evergent Agentic Revenue Orchestration Platform

Evertz – BRAVO-BLADE

Evertz – ENX

Evertz – X-CALIBER

EVS – Choreon

Flanders Scientific, Inc. – GaiaColor - AutoCal and Analyzer

Frequency – Frequency Blueprints

GlobalM – GMX Cloud

Grass Valley – ACE-3901-Grid MXL Gateway

Haivision – Makito ONE

Harmonic – Spectrum X Plus Media Server

InSync Technology – OG-MCC20

Interra Systems – ORION Monitoring Platform with BATON Media Player (BMP)

Lawo – Edge One

LiveU – LU900Q

LucidLink – LucidLink Connect

manifold technologies – manifold CLOUD - 400GE

Mediagenix – Mediagenix Scheduling Optimization

Miri Technologies – Miri V410 Encoder/Decoder

Moments Lab – Discovery Agent

NDI – NDI 6.3

Net Insight – Nimbra Live Intelligence

Nevion, a Sony Group Company – MOXELA Software‑based Media Processing Platform

Nippon TV/FOR-A – viztrick AiDi with GoVertical! realtime 9:16 autocropping

OBSBOT – OBSBOT Talent 2

Other World Computing (OWC) – OWC Express 4M2 Ultra

PLISCH GmbH – ATR5000

PROTON CAMERA INNOVATIONS GmbH – PROTON 4K 3D

PTZOptics – Move 4K with Horizon

Quickplay – Quickplay AI Studio

Riedel Communications – MediorNet HorizoN ST 2110 Multiviewer App

Ross Video – XPression Tessera

Shure – DCA901 Planar Array Microphone

Signiant – Connected Intelligence

Sony – XYN Spatial Scan Navi, XYN Spatial Scan, XYN Spatial Renderer Plugin

Synamedia – ContentArmor Edge Watermarking

TAG Video Systems – Lens Visual Service Health Analysis

Techex – tx darwin

Telos Alliance – Telos Infinity VIP SE

Tightrope Media Systems – MediaScribe Narrate

TMT Insights – TMT AI

TVU Networks – TVU MediaMesh

Videndum – Vinten VEGA Lite

Wheatstone Corporation – New, Fail-Safe Blade 4s

Witbe – Witbe AI-Native Infrastructure for QA and Monitoring of Streaming Video

wTVision – R³ Engine macOS Edition

Zixi – Zixi Market Switching — Advanced Signal Intelligence & Programmatic Monetization