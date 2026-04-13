Synamedia To Feature Quortex PowerVu Cloud-Native Video Distribution at 2026 NAB Show

LONDON—Synamedia will unveil a new version of its Quortex PowerVu cloud-native video distribution solution using industry standards to satellite-to-IP transitions that eliminates the need for baseband workflows and complex infrastructure during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Quortex PowerVu offers a cloud-controlled edge playout alternative to the existing distribution environment, transforming video distribution to broadcast stations based on an IP-native, software-based architecture. It reduces costs and operational complexity by up to 80% and enables resilient distribution, precise ad and promo control and seamless localization at scale.

The solution enables U.S. broadcasters and their 200-250 affiliates to save millions of dollars a year by eliminating complex on-prem infrastructure, vendor lock-in and high energy consumption. Instead, it gives national content owners end-to-end control of their distribution while empowering stations with simpler operations and greater autonomy to serve their local markets. With this dramatically streamlined workflow, Quortex PowerVu unlocks new monetization opportunities, including dynamic ad insertion.

Quortex PowerVu distributes national feeds to affiliates over a CDN. Each affiliate then creates fully customized linear services using only the content it needs at the edge. This results in scalable localization, more flexibility to respond to breaking news or lineup changes and higher system availability. Until now, stations had no option but to decode the incoming national program feed with station-specific elements before encoding and distributing it across over-the-air channels and MVPD platforms.

A single cloud platform, Quortex PowerVu dynamically generates per station per channel schedules. It reduces costs and operational complexity by up to 80% by improving resilience and eliminating the need for multiple scheduling systems at each station. In most cases, the only on-site hardware requirement is a 1:1 Media Edge Gateway ( MEG ) that will cut CAPEX, energy and maintenance costs.

During the NAB Show, Kenelm Deen, director of solutions management for B2B Distribution at Synamedia will speak about B2B video distribution strategies. Sessions include:

“Beyond Boundaries: Hybrid Broadcast Distribution – Multipath Last-Mile Connectivity Across Satellite, Fiber, 5G and LEO,” a paper to be delivered at the Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference on Sunday, April 19, at 11 a.m. PDT.

to be delivered at the Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference on Sunday, April 19, at 11 a.m. PDT. “Managing the Complexity of a Global Media Operation: Lessons Learned from Transformation at Scale,” a BEIT panel on Tuesday, April 21 , at noon PDT.

on Tuesday, April 21 , at noon PDT. The Future of Satellite Replacement breakfast presentation at The Renaissance Hotel on Tuesday, April 21, at 7:30am PDT.

See Synamedia at 2026 NAB Show booth W2851.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors