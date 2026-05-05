France Télévisions Continues ST 2110 Migration with Imagine’s SNP-XS

DENVER—Imagine Communications has announced that France Télévisions is the first broadcaster to deploy SNP-XS, the latest addition to Imagine’s Selenio Network Processor (SNP) lineup. The French public national television broadcaster ordered 60 units of the recently launched SNP-XS several months before it was readily available.

“The SNP is an incredible Swiss Army knife that is enabling us to successfully transition to ST 2110,” said Yannick Olivier, cross-functional technical leader for ST 2110 infrastructure at France Télévisions. “With every technical challenge, SNP provides a solution, thanks to its many different applications and unique design that allows us to easily reconfigure with new functionality.

"This time, the newest hardware addition to the family is helping us address space and density challenges, allowing us to bring ST 2110 into our regional PCRs,” he added. “With SNP-XS, we’re delivering uncompressed ST 2110 to all of our France 3 regional stations, improving our remote production workflows, and achieving a real gain in quality and speed."

SNP-XS plays a central role in France Télévisions’ strategic initiative to interconnect all regional stations via two Paris‑area data centers using the ST 2110 IP standard to enable high-quality, low-latency media exchange across locations. The new deployment will also enable France Télévisions to exchange data with operations that have already migrated to 2110, such as its Paris headquarters.

The architecture is fully redundant using the 2022-7 protocol, ensuring resilience and reliability as the broadcaster continues to modernize its national media network. Implementation is now underway, with full media exchange targeted to be operational by the end of the year.

France Télévisions first selected Imagine’s SNP three years ago as a cornerstone of its progressive migration to ST 2110 IP, initially deploying SNP to support UHD coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Following the event, the broadcaster redeployed the devices to support the IP transition of the master control room at its Paris headquarters and implemented additional SNPs across its playout operations, studios, digital platform and two new OB trucks.

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“Forward-thinking media companies like France Télévisions are making the move to ST 2110 IP because it gives them the freedom, flexibility, and long-term confidence they need in a fast-changing media landscape,” Imagine CEO Steve Reynolds said. “ST 2110 isn’t just another product cycle—it’s the platform for everything that comes next. With every new release, the SNP continues to pave the way for the future of broadcast infrastructure.”

SNP-XS offers all the capabilities of Imagine’s flagship SNP platform, Imagine said, including support for 12G SDI and SMPTE ST 2110, in a compact footprint perfect for environments where space is at a premium but performance can’t be compromised. It offers flexible I/O configurations and brings the complement of well-known SNP features on day one—including UHD and HDR conversions and fully synchronized 2110 adaptation. Delivering ultra-quiet operation and high-performance processing in a deploy-anywhere form factor, SNP-XS is an ideal solution for edge deployments, facility expansions, remote routing endpoints, mobile production, and any space-constrained environment. Imagine said.