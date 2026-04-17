Apex-RF To Feature New RAINIER Wireless Camera Transmission System At 2026 NAB Show

LOS ANGELES—Apex-RF will showcase its newly launched RAINIER next-generation wireless live camera transmission system designed for the evolving demands of broadcast, live production and studio environments during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

RAINIER delivers ultra-low latency (<50ms) 4K HDR video using a fully IP-based architecture, enabling seamless integration into modern broadcast workflows. With support for Wi-Fi 7 transmission across 5–7.3 GHz frequencies and a mesh antenna network, the system ensures reliable, high-performance connectivity in even the most challenging production environments.

“At Apex-RF, we set out to redefine what wireless camera systems can do,” said Apex-RF chief technology officer Sean Munaco. “RAINIER combines video, control, intercom and IP infrastructure into one unified solution, giving broadcast production teams unprecedented flexibility and performance.”

Key features include:

4K 12G SDR/HDR 10-bit 4:2:2 video quality.

Ultra-low delay of less than 50 milliseconds.

HEVC encoding with selectable bitrates up to 60 Mbps.

Wi-Fi 7 RF transmission with 16 channels.

Full duplex IP camera control for Sony, Grass Valley, Ikegami and Panasonic.

Native intercom integration with RTS, Clear-Com and Riedel systems.

Dante IP intercom support.

SMPTE ST 2110 output with NMOS control.

Mesh antenna architecture for scalable multi-receiver setups.

Designed as a complete ecosystem rather than a standalone transmitter, RAINIER integrates camera control, tally, intercom and data into a single platform. The system is well-suited to live sports, concerts, film and television production and remote broadcast workflows.

RAINIER is available now.

See Apex-RF at 2026 NAB Show booth C5613.

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