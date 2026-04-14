Grass Valley Adds Telestream Vantage, Pulse and UP to AMPP

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced a strategic collaboration with Grass Valley to enable deeper interoperability between Telestream’s workflow automation, processing, and monitoring solutions and Grass Valley’s AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform).

Telestream Vantage for file-based workflow orchestration, Pulse for end-to-end observability and Telestream UP for cloud-native media processing are being integrated with AMPP, Grass’s software-defined production platform enabling live and distributed workflows across on-prem, cloud or hybrid environments. The integration supports modern media operations, giving customers greater flexibility to build scalable, hybrid infrastructures without vendor lock-in.

The collaboration builds on existing integrations between Telestream Vantage, DIVA and Grass Valley solutions, extending these capabilities to include Telestream UP and Pulse within AMPP-based workflows.

“Media workflows that were created 10 years ago are now becoming a constraint to forward progress,” said Charlie Dunn, vice president of Product, Telestream. “By working with Grass Valley, we’re helping customers bridge live production and file-based processing within a unified, open architecture. This collaboration is about giving media organizations the power to streamline existing workflows and deploy them in the most cost-effective environments, with the flexibility to scale as the business grows."

“Open, interoperable workflows are now a requirement for modern media operations,” says Adam Marshall, chief product officer for Grass Valley. “Our continuing collaboration with Telestream further extends the AMPP ecosystem, enabling customers to connect live production, playout and file-based workflows within a unified, hybrid architecture. By integrating capabilities such as orchestration, processing, and monitoring, we are giving media organizations the flexibility to build workflows that scale, adapt, and operate efficiently across any environment.”

The companies said their strategic partnership “ensures robust interoperability within customer environments, combining Grass Valley’s leadership in live production, content management, and playout solutions, with Telestream’s strength in workflow automation and observability.”

Grass Valley’s Framelight X plays a central role in this vision, enabling the full content lifecycle—from capture and access to editing, collaboration, and publishing—within a browser-native, story-centric environment. Rather than relying on fragmented toolsets, Framelight X brings content into a unified workspace where stories can be shaped and delivered faster, with less friction.

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Built on AMPP’s open and extensible architecture, Framelight X integrates with best-of-breed technologies across the content lifecycle—storage, graphics, AI services, automation, and distribution. Telestream’s workflow automation, processing, captioning, and quality control capabilities extend this ecosystem, ensuring that content moving through Framelight X can be automatically processed, quality-controlled, and delivered across platforms, at scale.

Telestream’s ability to integrate across the media supply chain, from ingest and processing to QC, metadata, and delivery, positions it as a key enabler of hybrid workflows that span multiple systems and environments. Grass Valley AMPP enables flexible deployment models, allowing customers to optimize for performance, cost, and operational requirements. This alignment ensures that workflows can scale dynamically while maintaining visibility, control, and consistency across distributed environments.

Both companies are aligned around a hybrid-first approach to infrastructure, recognizing that media organizations must operate across a mix of on-premises systems, private infrastructure, and public cloud environments.