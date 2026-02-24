Appear’s X Platform Now SRT Verified for YouTube Live Content Delivery

OSLO, Norway—Appear, a global provider of live production technology, today announced that its X Platform has been officially verified by YouTube for Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) live streaming. This verification enables broadcasters, rights holders, and production teams to deliver high-quality live content to YouTube using Appear’s X5, X10, and X20 hardware platforms, providing a seamless, resilient and low-latency high-quality streaming workflow for news, sports, and live event coverage, the company said..

“Becoming a YouTube-verified encoder partner is a significant step forward for us and our customers,” said Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO at Appear. “It reinforces our position in professional-grade IP contribution and gives our users a powerful new route to reach global audiences across one of the most important platforms in digital media.”

Appear says its partnership with YouTube was prompted when a major European broadcast platform approached YouTube to request support for Appear’s encoders in their production pipeline. That initiated a collaboration between Appear and YouTube, culminating in full verification for Appear’s hardware-based AVC/HEVC encoding and SRT streaming, further expanding Appear’s reach across a broader ecosystem of FAST, OTT and hybrid broadcasters.

“YouTube collaborates with technology partners to ensure their products meet our highest standards for reliability and performance when streaming to YouTube Live” says Callum Hewett, Live Solutions Consultant, YouTube. “We’re pleased to verify Appear’s X Platform for SRT delivery which we hope will streamline content delivery for all of their partners. It’s been great working with Appear on this and I look forward to seeing high-quality, resilient live production workflows delivered to YouTube via the Appear platforms.”