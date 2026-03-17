Sponsored: How Actus Digital is Engineering the Future of Broadcast Intelligence

As the broadcast industry expands to include more distribution partners with data-heavy workflows, the need for robust quality monitoring has never been greater. At the upcoming NAB Show 2026, Actus Digital is set to showcase major enhancements to its flagship Actus X platform, focusing on NextGen TV with A3SA encryption, sub-second browser-based interactive multiviewers, Alert Center updates, and AI-powered automation.

In the traditional broadcast world, the “compliance logger” was often a silent observer –a safety net tucked away in a server rack, recording feeds just in case there was an FCC inquiry or they needed to verify the air-check recording. Actus revolutionized a shift where the technology that once merely recorded history, is now being used to shape the present, and maintain quality through the chaos of modern content distribution.

(Image credit: Actus Digital)

Strengthening the Infrastructure: New Native ATSC 3.0 Monitoring with A3SA Encryption

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As broadcasters rollout NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0), maintaining quality and compliance are primary concerns. Previously, monitoring these feeds was a fragmented process or not done at all. Actus X with built-in support for ATSC 3.0 with A3SA DRM encryption ensures that broadcasters can monitor encrypted NextGen TV services with the same depth, reliability, and compliance confidence they have long enjoyed in traditional broadcast environments. By decrypting and analyzing these feeds in real time, Actus X provides a seamless bridge between legacy over-the-air broadcasting and the future of television, including ATSC 3.0, FAST/CTV/OTT streaming partners, and modern baseband/2110 operation centers.

For station engineers, this means the era of “black box” monitoring is over. They gain the ability to decrypt and analyze their workflows for 3.0 and other distribution partners with the same confidence they’ve had for decades. This continuity and the ability to monitor all workflows on one intelligent monitoring platform ensures that as stations evolve, their operational integrity remains intact, allowing them to focus on the transition without fearing a loss of oversight or quality.

Actus Addresses FCC Requirements

While the shift to ATSC 3.0 introduces new technical complexities, fundamental regulatory requirements remain the same. The Actus platform is designed to handle compliance logging seamlessly across both standards, including regulatory documentation and “Proof of Compliance”.

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Beyond just monitoring, Actus automates the “paperwork" side of broadcasting:

Closed Captioning: Provides proof that captions were present and accurate, and alerts engineers when they are missing.

Provides proof that captions were present and accurate, and alerts engineers when they are missing. Emergency Alert System (EAS): The system automatically logs all weekly and monthly EAS announcements.

The system automatically logs all weekly and monthly EAS announcements. Efficient Reporting: With automated reporting, Actus makes quick work of generating and submitting reports and/or the associated media.

New Sub-Second, Interactive Browser-Based Multiviewer: Precision in the Moment

In the heat of a live broadcast, every second counts. A traditional multiviewer shows what is happening in the moment, but doesn’t always ‘catch’ issues that appear briefly. The introduction of the Actus sub-second monitoring via unlimited multiviewer layouts and MV heads changes the dynamic for on-air operations.

Not only is Live sub-second monitoring extended to Master Control multiviewers, but organization wide via standard networking on any HTML-5 browser. Monitor all of your feeds from any combination of formats or use the Penalty Box to give attention to just those in fault. In either case, Actus now provides global access with individual or grouped interactive controls.

(Image credit: Actus Digital)

Imagine a scenario where a Master Control Operator notices a slight sync issue across three different regional feeds or probe-points. Instead of toggling between systems, they can now quickly pause, rewind, and synchronize those feeds in a single browser window to review where issues entered a workflow, and which distribution points have been affected.This level of interactivity turns the multiviewer into a diagnostic tool. By identifying and resolving issues in real-time, stations minimize technical glitches that drive viewers away, maintaining optimal viewer experiences that protect the brand’s reputation.

Automating Quality Assurance Monitoring and Reporting: In an era where operators are managing more channels with fewer resources, manual monitoring and report generation is no longer sustainable.The Actus platform has one of the best and deepest toolsets for Quality Assurance monitoring. In addition to the extremely healthy set of parameters set to identify and alert on issues affecting audio, video, and metadata, the system also tracks additional issues of vital importance to broadcast engineers.

SCTE messages are shown on the Multiviewer and captured for analysis with access to the JSON message data

TR 101.290 and Transport Stream information identify P1, P2, and P3 errors

NAVE watermarks show up on the Multiviewer and can be analyzed over time

Loudness graphs and data can be reviewed, including a breakdown by AsRun Log

New at NAB, Actus will introduce Automatic Alert Reporting, which streamlines the oversight process. Broadcasters can now receive automated, customized alert summaries delivered directly to their inboxes. By filtering for the issues that matter most, the system eliminates “alarm fatigue” and ensures that critical errors are addressed immediately without the need for manual identification of which needs attention.

The shift toward automated, customized alert reporting changes the workflow from reactive to proactive.

Ultimately, every technical advancement in the Actus platform serves a singular purpose: to protect the connection between the broadcaster and the viewer. Whether it’s navigating the complexities of ATSC 3.0 encryption or silencing the noise of "alarm fatigue" through automated reporting, these tools bridge the gap between technical compliance and creative excellence. By allowing media professionals to work smarter and troubleshoot faster, Actus X empowers teams to focus on what they do best - telling the stories that matter - with the absolute confidence that their audience is receiving them exactly as intended.

(Image credit: Actus Digital)

About Actus Digital

Since 2005, and now in a bigger capacity as a LiveU company, Actus Digital has set the standard for intelligent media monitoring and compliance logging, trusted by broadcasters, media regulators, public sector organizations, and governments. With over 2,000 installations, Actus delivers a QA Compliance Logger enhanced with advanced solutions like Actus SW based multiviewer, Actus AI Media Insight for content analysis, Clip Factory Pro for content repurposing, OTT StreamWatch for OTT/FAST monitoring and Actus Remote post-STB Video monitoring (RVM). Each product can stand alone or be fully integrated into one unified platform.