Report: Broadcast Employment Hard Hit by AI

Broadcasting are among the industries hit hardest by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, according to a new report from Wiingy.

The research firm, a worldwide provider of professional tutoring services, ran a test based on three years of post-ChatGPT data—search trends, keyword volumes, government wages, employment records—and compared them to predictions made by Oxford (2017) and WEF (2025) about the potential of task automation and future hiring.

The Oxford Future of Employment study (2017) ran 702 U.S. occupations through a machine learning model that looked at the tasks each job involves and calculated an automation probability from 0% to 99%. Meanwhile, WEF's Future of Jobs report (2025) asked 1,000-plus employers across 55 countries what they expect to hire more of—and less of—by 2030.

The two studies broadly agreed that physical, hands-on, interpersonal, and creative-performance skills are hard for AI to replace, while text processing, data handling, and routine digital tasks are very easy for AI to replace.

To arrive at these numbers, Wiingy used Google Trends to track how much people searched for each of 29 defined skills every month from January 2020 to March 2026—covering more than two years before ChatGPT launched and more than three years after. The researcher wanted to know whether search demand for a skill would go up or down once AI tools became mainstream with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022.

Job numbers are U.S. only for radio and TV.

“The number we use to measure this is called the Temporal Resilience Score (TRS). It is simply the average search interest after ChatGPT divided by the average search interest before ChatGPT,” the researcher said.

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Predictably, the professions expected to be the most AI-proof for the foreseeable future were labor-intensive, hands-on work like yoga and fitness at +21% and massage therapy at +11.3%, along with artistic professions such as professional dancers and musicians.

But when it came to jobs that included text processing, data handling and routine digital tasks, the outlook was more negative.

Topping the list was broadcasting, which, based on Wiingy's research, saw 36.2% job loss between May 2022 and May 2024 and real wages down 19.5% during the same period.

“This is the largest real wage decline of any occupation in the study,” Wiingy said. “AI content tools are visibly restructuring media employment at both the wage and headcount level simultaneously.”

Following, but far behind in comparison, were data entry with 14% of jobs eliminated between 2022 and 2024 and copywriting at 11.5% and web design at 11%.

But it wasn’t all bad news for media production. Wiingy noted that AI is not killing video editing jobs, just changing it. While some roles are shrinking, the report suggests a "barbell effect" for technical creative skills like video editing. Despite AI tools like Runway or Sora, search demand for learning video editing remains high, the researcher said.

“Someone learning video editing in 2025 is not competing with Runway or Sora,” the researcher said. “They are learning to direct AI video tools, understand what good editing looks like, and supervise AI output. The skill is changing, not disappearing. Search demand persists because the human oversight role persists.”

The full report is available here.