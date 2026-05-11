Eurovision Song Contest Names Vizrt Official Technical Supplier For 2026 Coverage

LONDON—Vizrt has been named an Official Technical Supplier of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, May 12-16, in partnership with host broadcaster ORF, supporting one of the world’s most complex and widely watched live television productions.

Broadcast live from the Wiener Stadthalle arena in Vienna to millions of fans across Europe and beyond, the 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will rely on Vizrt technology to create immersive visual elements.

“The hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in its 70th edition presents the ORF as the host broadcaster, with an extraordinary technical dimension—both in terms of scale and redundancy and creative ambition,” said Claudio Bortoli, technical supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026. “With Vizrt, we are relying on a partner that allows us to operate highly complex live workflows stably while simultaneously setting new visual standards. Especially under the enormous time pressure and international visibility, it is crucial to employ technologies that combine precision, flexibility and absolute reliability.”

ORF is using a range of Vizrt solutions, including versatile real-time 3D graphics rendering and compositing with Viz Engine and virtual environments and augmented reality (AR) graphics with Viz Virtual Studio. The Viz Engine will also render all on-screen graphics and the data-driven graphics that display each country’s scores throughout the competition.

As host broadcaster, ORF is responsible for delivering the Eurovision Song Contest at unprecedented scale, coordinating live broadcasts, complex graphics and live production across multiple shows and days. Vizrt’s technology will enable production teams to deliver compelling visual storytelling while maintaining the speed, reliability and flexibility required for live, large-scale events.

“Eurovision represents the pinnacle of live production. It’s high-octane, high-energy and high stakes; everything that Vizrt technology is trusted for,” said Chris Black, chief marketing officer at Vizrt. “We’re delighted to be providing technology that enables the boldest creative expression, as well as the dependability needed for broadcasts of this magnitude.”

More information is available on the company’s website .