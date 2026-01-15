G&D, VuWall to Feature VisionVS, Unified Operator UI at ISE 2026

Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) and sister company VuWall will showcase their next-generation, mission-critical workplace concepts unifying certified-secure KVM, multiview and video-wall control at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, Feb. 3-6 in Barcelona, Spain.

G&D and VuWall will demonstrate a unified operator user interface by enabling G&D’s PersonalWorkplace-Controller (PWC) to be operated via VuWall’s TRx control and orchestration platform. The approach streamlines how operators interact with sources, layouts and workflows, which is especially valuable in high-pressure environments, the companies said.

For integrators, the combination supports a cleaner operational concept. Visualization and interaction can be orchestrated through a consistent UI while keeping mission-critical KVM workflows aligned with secure deployments.

G&D will also highlight VisionVS, a new dual-encoding appliance that combines videowall visualization and KVM control into a single, compact solution. Engineered to simplify control room integration, VisionVS merges the strengths of VuWall’s videowall visualization technology and G&D’s KVM capabilities.

VisionVS combines G&D’s Vision product line of KVM and KVM-over-IP solutions with VuWall’s VuStream IP encoding technology. It captures KVM sources and transmits them as a G&D bluedec stream to G&D KVM matrix systems. At the same time, it outputs a VuWall stream to VuWall’s PAK processors for videowall visualization, KVM operator stations or remote access.

The encoding appliance bridges the two ecosystems, delivering pixel-perfect video quality with practically latency-free operation while enabling encrypted streaming to remote locations.

It supports both fiber and copper connections, features a DisplayPort DP1.1 input (up to 2560×1600 at 60 Hz or 4096×2160 at 30 Hz) and a loop-through HDMI 1.4 output (up to 2560×1600 at 60 Hz or 4096×2160 at 30 Hz). It provides a pixel-perfect, low-latency video stream and a second low-bandwidth stream. Both streams support encryption and up to 4:4:4 color fidelity.

G&D will also feature its PersonalWorkplace-Controller, combining multiviewing control with full keyboard-and-mouse interactivity for one or more operators or video walls. By integrating processing locally at the workplace, users gain flexible access to physical sources and streams.

Different PWC variants are tailored to specific requirements, offering connectivity options for nine to 27 sources and supporting configurations including up to six 5K at 60 Hz outputs and a mirrored HD output. Input flexibility is expanded through support for direct digital video and fiber-optic sources via PersonalWorkplace-CPU-Fiber modules, including loop-through functionality via HDMI, DisplayPort and HD-SDI.

Another of the company’s ISE focuses is DynamicWorkplace-CON, a new workplace module that integrates with digital G&D matrix systems to consolidate relevant information across one or up to four high-resolution monitors.

See G&D at ISE 2026 in booth 5H500.

More information is available on the company’s website.