NDI 6.3 Core Tech Update to Be Demoed at ISE

LISBON—In the runup to ISE in February, video connectivity provider NDI has released NDI 6.3, a major update designed to give professional and enterprise users greater visibility, operational insight and confidence when running NDI at scale.

The release focuses on advanced discovery, monitoring, and control, reinforcing NDI’s role in mission-critical broadcast, Pro AV, live event, and enterprise workflows.

"NDI 6.3 is the final step of the journey we started with the release of 6.0,” said Miguel Coutinho, head of NDI, which is owned by Vizrt. “This latest release establishes NDI into the world of large video installations by allowing monitoring and control of both senders and receivers, no matter the size of the network."

NDI 6.3 will be demonstrated live at ISE in Barcelona between Feb. 3 through 6, where Roberto Musso, technical director at NDI, will lead hands-on, demo-first walkthroughs on the show floor. These demonstrations will showcase live sender monitoring and diagnostics across multiple active NDI sources, highlighting how operators can quickly identify and isolate issues in scaled environments.

At ISE, NDI will feature dedicated demo pods with Vizrt, Ross, Science Image, Everet, CDN Live and TSL, while wall displays will highlight partners and users including Panasonic, Obsbot, BirdDog, Magewell, Bolin, Yealink and MMG. Together, these showcases highlight the breadth of the NDI ecosystem and reinforce third-party validation across professional video workflows.

As NDI deployments continue to grow in size, teams need clear insight into how their networks and video sources are performing. NDI 6.3 addresses this need by enabling real-time monitoring of multiple active sources, providing diagnostics for stream health, and helping operators identify issues such as packet loss or jitter before they impact production.

In addition to monitoring and control enhancements, NDI 6.3 expands secure Pro AV workflows through new HDCP compatibility. NDI now supports HDCP-enabled devices built in collaboration with ProITAV, enabling protected content workflows that were previously out of reach for many Pro AV environments, including use cases that require encrypted sources, licensed playback devices, or end-to-end content protection. Working closely with ProITAV, NDI developed the first NDI-enabled, HDCP-compliant encoder and decoder, which is fully integrated with NDI 6.3 for HDCP streams and Non-HDCP- Streams. This hardware solution opens the door to a new device category and new applications that provide a more secure deployment option for partners and customers.

The release also supports Agilex 7 FPGA chipset enablement, expanding hardware support and strengthening the NDI ecosystem for high-performance deployments.

NDI also reported praise from early beta partners for the 6.3 release.

“With NDI 6.3, we’re helping unlock secure, real-world Pro AV workflows that weren’t previously possible,” said Keith Kennedy, Managing Director at ProITAV. “Working closely with NDI, we developed the first NDI-enabled, HDCP-compliant encoder and decoder to support protected content end to end. This gives integrators and enterprise users a practical way to deploy NDI in environments that require encryption, licensed playback, and content protection, without compromising performance or flexibility.”