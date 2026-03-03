NBC Sports, USA Sports Extend Rights Deal with PGA

STAMFORD, Conn., and FRISCO, Texas—The PGA of America, NBC Sports and USA Sports have extended their media rights agreement through 2033, in a deal that includes the Ryder Cup, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship, and the PGA Professional Championship.

The extension of the current agreement, which runs through 2031, includes the 2033 Ryder Cup at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., with live event and studio coverage continuing to air across NBC Sports (NBC and Peacock) and USA Sports (USA Network and Golf Channel) platforms.

NBC/Peacock will also continue coverage of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship through 2033. Golf Channel will continue to provide coverage of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship as well as exclusive presentations of the Senior PGA Championship and the PGA Professional Championship.

“Extending our partnership with NBC Sports and USA Sports through 2033 reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared vision for the future of the game,” said Terry Clark, PGA of America CEO. “Together, we will deliver comprehensive coverage of the Ryder Cup, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and PGA Professional Championship, presenting each at the highest level while elevating our major championships and marquee events as defining stages for the game, our partners and the communities we serve. We will continue showcasing the exceptional talent of PGA of America Golf Professionals and celebrating the very best in championship golf.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the PGA of America and USA Sports, and look forward to presenting one of the most intense international rivalries in sports at the historic Olympic Club, in the Ryder Cup’s first competition in the Bay Area,” NBC Sports executive vice president, Programing and Rights Management Justin Byczek.

“USA Sports has a rich history with the PGA of America and the Ryder Cup, dating back to USA Network’s exclusive live coverage of the 1989 Ryder Cup at The Belfry,” added Matt Hong, president of USA Sports. “We’re proud to extend our partnership with the PGA of America and NBC Sports, continuing USA Network’s legacy with the Ryder Cup and showcasing the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the Senior PGA Championship, and the PGA Professional Championship on Golf Channel to viewers across the United States.”

In addition to live event and championship programming, Golf Channel’s studio coverage, including Live From and Golf Central, will continue to surround the Ryder Cup, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and PGA Professional Championship with live analysis and news coverage.