Sinclair Names Katherine Dougherty VP & GM of KMPH and KFRE in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif.—Sinclair has appointed Katherine Dougherty as vice president and general manager KMPH/FOX and KFRE/ CW in Fresno.

Dougherty returns to Sinclair from KOIN 6 and Portland CW in Portland, Oregon where she served as Integrated Sales Manager.

Previously, Dougherty was Station Manager for Sinclair’s NBC16/KMTR in Eugene, Oregon. She has also held digital sales leadership roles at KMTR and KVAL/CBS. Throughout her career, Dougherty has consistently exceeded revenue goals while building high-performing teams and long-term client partnerships.

“Kathie is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving revenue growth, operational excellence, and community engagement,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and President, Local Media. “Her strategic mindset, and collaborative leadership style make her the ideal choice to lead our Fresno operations, and we’re thrilled she is returning to Sinclair.”

“I am truly honored to return to Sinclair, a company that has always felt like home to me. I’ve long admired the strength of its leadership and the culture of innovation and local commitment it represents,” said Dougherty. “I’m inspired by the team in Fresno and excited to get started, build strong partnerships, and support continued growth across the Central Valley.”

Dougherty is a volunteer with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.